Here's How: Corporate Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide with Compsych, Optum, Virgin Pulse

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Corporate Wellness Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Corporate Wellness market. Corporate Wellness Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Compsych (United States),Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States),Optum, Inc. (United States),Virgin Pulse (United States),Quest Diagnostics (United States),EXOS (United States),Privia Health (United States),Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore) ,Sodexo (France),Vitality Group (Spain),Truworth Wellness (India),Fitlinxx (United States),SOL Wellness (Hong Kong),Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC (Australia),ConneXions Asia (China)



What is Corporate Wellness?

Corporate wellness solutions refer to workplace health promotion activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace aiming at the improvement of employee well-being. It includes healthy eating promotion, stress management, exercise, and others. Market players are focusing on developing advanced corporate wellness solutions. For instance recently in 2018, Wellness Corporate Solutions launches upgraded employee wellness portal named Well Connect Plus. In addition, increasing demand for corporate wellness solutions from the medium-sized organization, emerging countries, and growth in private sector expected to drive the demand for corporate wellness solutions over the forecasted period.



The Global Corporate Wellness Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)



Market Trends:

- Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Corporate Wellness Solutions

- Emergence of onsite corporate wellness programs



Market Challenges:

- Low Participation Rate of Employees in Corporate Wellness Program in Emerging Countries



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

- Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

- Increasing Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Medium-Scale Organizations



Market Restraints:

- Low Adoption of Wellness Solution Program in Small Corporate Organizations

- Integration of corporate wellness programs with various systems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



