Brief Overview on Hair Dryer:

Hair dryer refers to grooming product for hair styling. Hair dryer market is growing owing to development in technology such as automated drying and chartable cordless dryers, innovative product features and improving the effectiveness of the hair styling products. Further, increasing popularity for the western lifestyle in key countries and increasing disposable income in developing countries also supplementing the growth of the hair dryer market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include:

Conair Corporation (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Dyson (United Kingdom), Philips (Netherlands), Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China), Tescom (United States), Vidal Sassoon (United States), Braun GmbH (Germany), Drybar (United States), Remington (United States), Good Hair Day (United Kingdom), T3 Micro (United States), Valera, the Swiss Hair Specialists (Switzerland)



Market Drivers:

- Rising Focus among Millennials on Physical Appearance

- Changing lifestyle standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income



Market Trends:

- Growing Use of Hair Dryers Owing to Their Effectiveness and Comfortability

- Emphasizing on Innovations in Hair Care Appliances



Market Restraints:

- High Cost associated with Hair Dryers

- Adverse Effect on Hair with Its Repeated Use



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Hair Dryer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Handhold Dryer, Wall-mounted Dryer, Others), Distribution Channel (Departmental stores, E-commerce platforms, Direct selling, Others), Price range (Low price range, Medium price range, Premium price range), End User (Professional, Individual, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Hair Dryer Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Hair Dryer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Hair Dryer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Hair Dryer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Hair Dryer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Hair Dryer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Hair Dryer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Hair Dryer market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Hair Dryer market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Hair Dryer market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



