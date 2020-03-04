Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Virtual Power Plant Market various segments and emerging territory. The Global Virtual Power Plant Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

What is Virtual Power Plant?

Due to upsurging demand for renewable resources will help to drive global virtual power plant market in the forecasted period. Virtual power plants (VPP) is referred to as a cloud-based distributed power plant. VPP aggregates the capabilities of heterogeneous distributed energy resources (DER) for improving power generation, and selling power or trading on the electricity. It does not physically exist. Virtual power plants (VPP) are clusters of distributed generator units, controllable loads, and energy storages systems, gathered to work as an integrated power plant. Additionally, it is a network of medium-scale, decentralized power generating units same as Joint Heat and Power (CHP) units, solar plants and wind farms as well as flexible power consumers and batteries.



Major Players are:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AGL Energy (Australia), AutoGrid Systems, Inc. (United States), Comverge, Inc. (United States), Enbala Power Networks (Canada), General Electric Company (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Limejump Ltd. (United Kingdom), EnerNOC, Inc. (United States), Advanced Microgrid Solutions (United States), Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)

The Global Virtual Power Plant Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Centralized Controlled VPP, Decentralized Controlled VPP), Application (Defense, Government, Commercial), Technology (Distribution Generation, Demand Response, Mixed Asset)



Market Trends:

Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Power Generation

Fast Growing Power Sector in Developing Countries



Market Challenges:

Cybersecurity Concerns Related With the Energy Sector

Market Drivers:

Shift From Centralized to Distributed Generation

Moderating Costs and Easy Accessibility of Energy Storage



Market Restraints:

Rising Safety Concern Regarding Electromagnetic Frequency As Well As Radio Waves



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Virtual Power Plant Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



