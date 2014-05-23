"Here's Lookin' at You, Kid" Brings a Breeze of Old Hollywood Glamour to Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Karen discovered her love for cinema and theater while growing up in suburban New Jersey. What specifically caught her attention were the old Hollywood films. She decided to study film and travel through Europe. During her “cinematic” journey she fell in love with work of Godard and Truffaut and decided that she wanted to be “one of them.”



In the earlier years of her career, Reuters provided her the opportunity to interview some of most important names of cinema such as Krzystof Kieslowski, Marcel Ophuls and Jean-Jacques Annaud. Her experience as a journalist served as an inspiration for her to take the next step to make her dream come true. And that next step came with a screenplay contest. The idea was to take a well known love story and give it a twist. She chose the film, Casablanca and won! Not long after that, she decided to proceed with her dream and produced and directed, Here's Lookin' at You, Kid!



The cast is led by Mark Vincent, who is known for his roles in popular TV Series such as In between man (20013), Are we there yet? (2012) and award winning short, Off Season (2012). Mary Sprague, a young actress who has shown her talent for the drama genre in Dr. Bello, plays the female lead. Finally, Johnny Jackpot, a new and promising actor, plays the character of Lazslo.



Karen Goldfarb will be attending Cannes Film Festival from May 21 till May 25.



To learn more about Here’s Lookin’ at you Kid! and Karen Goldfarb please visit



http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3624642/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1



About Short Film Corner

Organized by the Cannes Film Festival, the Short Film Corner is the essential meeting place for independent filmmakers. Since 2004, short film producers and directors have chosen the Short Film Corner as the place to present their films, make meetings reality and take decisive steps for their future careers.



About Cloud 21 PR

Cloud 21 is a public relations company based in Los Angeles, CA. Cloud 21’s publicity professionals have extensive experience at major Film Festivals / Markets worldwide including Cannes, Short Film Corner, Marche Du Film, Berlin, Sundance, Venice, TIFF, American Film Market, SXSW, HongKong FILMART.



Sandra Bakula - Publiciste en Cannes Cloud 21 PR



Press Contact:



Karen Goldfarb

karengoldfarb@aol.com