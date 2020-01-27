Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 224 pages on title 'Global Energy Drinks (Soft Drinks) Market - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe & Asia, etc and important players.



Summary:

Global Energy Drinks (Soft Drinks) Market - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Global Energy Drinks market covering 23 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

Energy Drinks - Energy-enhancing products, mainly carbonated and containing stimulants such as caffeine, taurine, guarana (the guarana seed has a higher caffeine content than coffee), glucuronolactone, yerba mate, along with glucose syrup (corn syrup) and maltodextrin. May contain B complex group vitamin combinations as well as vitamins A and E (i.e., antioxidants); vitamin C (ascorbic acid); L-carnitine; exotic herbs and substances, such as gingko biloba, ginseng, milk thistle; acidity regulators. Products may also contain juice.

Includes coffee and energy blends where the base formulation of the product is an energy drink and coffee is the flavor. Includes tea and energy blends where the base formulation of the product is an energy drink and tea is the flavor. Also includes liquid water enhancers.

Excludes coffee and energy blends where the coffee is the base ingredient, which are categorized under iced/rtd coffee drinks. Excludes tea and energy blends where the tea is the base ingredients, which are categorized under iced/rtd tea drinks and energy gels.

The category includes still or carbonated, ready to drink (rtd) products, non-ready to drink (non-rtd) powders and concentrates. Includes energy shots, typically packed in 5-6cl format, but no larger than 8-10cl. All powders and concentrates are expressed in ready to drink (rtd) volumes.

Energy Drinks market in Global registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.46% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 53,188.81 Million in 2017, an increase of 4.77% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2013, when it grew by 7.52% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it increased to 0.12% over 2014.



The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Energy Drinks.

Furthermore, the research handbook details overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global's Energy Drinks (Soft Drinks) Market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope:

- Overall Energy Drinks (Soft drinks) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.



