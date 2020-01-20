Here's Why 2020 Could Be Another Big Year for Smart Door Locks Market : Allegion, Kwikset, August Home

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Smart Door Locks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Door Locks Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Door Locks. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ASSA ABLOY [Sweden],Samsung [South Korea],Allegion [Ireland],Kwikset [United States],MIWA Lock [Japan],Master Lock [United States],Guangdong Be-Tech [China],Adel [China],August Home Inc [United States] ,Honeywell [United States],Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence [China],Tenon Group [India],Locstar Technology Co., Ltd [United States],Shenzhen Probuck Technologies Co. Ltd. [China],Godrej Group [India],Schlage [United States],AVEN Lock, Inc [United States],ASSA ABLOY India Pvt. Ltd. [India],Techlicious LLC [United States],DESSMANN Schliessanlagen GmbH [Germany],Hitachi [Japan].



Definition:

Smart door locks are automatic key-less locks that are installed on the doors and they are operated by various applications through smartphone. These locks provide real time information about individualâ€™s access and can be operated by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, bio-metric and electromagnetic sensors. Owing to growing number of smart homes and smart city projects, the demand for smart door locks are expected to exhibit sound growth during foretasted period.



Market Trends

- Rising Adoption in Non-Residential Application

- Finger Print Locks are in Demand Owing to Their Reliability

Market Drivers

- Rising Urban Population

- Growing Digitization and Smartphone Penetration

- Rise in Construction of Smart Apartment

Restraints

- High Material Cost

- Risk of Intrusion and Technology Breach

Opportunities

- Growth in Commercial and Hospitality Sector

- People Inclination Towards Smart Home Solutions in Emerging Countries

Challenges

- Non-Functional in Case of Power Outage

- Lack of Technology Awareness in Rural Area



The Global Smart Door Locks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Electronic Cipher Locks, Fingerprint Locks, Remote Locks, Bio-metric Based Smart Locks, Face Recognition Door Locks, Magnetic Strip Door Locks, Palm Recognition Door Locks, Others)

Application (Household, Commercial, Other), Connectivity Technology (Mobile App Based, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



