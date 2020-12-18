Here's Why the SuperCondense Process Is Becoming Increasingly Popular Among QuickBooks Users

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- If the size of a QuickBooks data file grows too large, it can negatively affect the performance of the file.



"Sluggishness, frequent crashes, delays in saving transactions, delays in running reports, data corruption, unbalanced Balance Sheet reports and constant errors are just some of the effects of an overgrown file," E-Tech's Technical Services Manager John Rocha said.



The QuickBooks SuperCondense is a service that will significantly reduce the file size of a QuickBooks data file resulting in higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, making it less prone to data corruption issues. It also results in a significantly reduced file size.



The SuperCondense process keeps inactive customers, vendors and items under the 14,500 limit for Pro and Premier, therefore allowing for a smooth transition to QuickBooks Online.



A Pro and Premiere file should not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB according to Intuit's file standards. QuickBooks Repair Pro's SuperCondense service expels old data and decreases thesize of the file by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," Rocha said.



This is mainly because the condense operation condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If any list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks. Currently, QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks, this service will allow users of QuickBooks to continue to use their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history. Also, even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory. The SuperCondense service will work in such cases.



More service specifications for the QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk