Heritage Auction Sells Used Golf Clubs for $26,290 to Raise Urgently Needed Funds

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- As reported on Reuters, "A set of well used golf clubs that belonged to former President Gerald Ford was among 50 items that sold at auction on Tuesday December 11th, raising $131,682 for expansion of his presidential museum.” The auction was hosted by Heritage Auctions out of Dallas, Texas. The golf clubs were situated in their original golf bag with a label stating Jerry Ford and baring the presidential seal. Due to their status, the clubs raised the most money at the auction.



Gerald Ford was known as an "avid golfer" and the clubs were a prized possession he frequently used. The clubs sold for $26, 290. The director of Americana auctions for Hertiage, Tom Slater states in reference to Gerald's love of the clubs, "These are his much-loved personal clubs...this was not some presentation set that was locked away in a closet and never actually used."



The clubs amongst other items were put up for auction by the family of Gerald Ford to raise money for the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports several various buildings and ventures. Included in these are the museum in Gerald Ford's hometown of Gran Rapids, Michigan and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The implementation of the auction was in hopes of raising money to build a student learning center at the museum.



