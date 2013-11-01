Heritage Capital Holdings Will Sponsor the 2013 Executive Networking Dinner in Scottsdale, Arizona During the Access Conference Series 2013 Tax Lien Talk Convention

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Heritage Capital Holdings, headed up by Fund Managers John Klonga and Danny Wellham, will host the 2013 Executive Networking Dinner at Michael Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 4th. The dinner will officially begin a week-long roster of events engaging professionals at the 2013 Access Tax Lien Talk Convention which will be held at the Phoenician Hotel November 4th through the 8th. The dinner’s guest list will include local affluent and sophisticated investors as well as many associates traveling from out of town for the week’s informative talks. Co-Sponsors of the Executive Networking Dinner include Blox Trade, York & Associates with both Ameriprise Financial and River Source Insurance. The exclusive dinner and the week-long event will be an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas with experts and peers and discuss the latest and most important trends in today’s investment market.



Topics slated to be discussed at the dinner will include private equity funds, investing in the tax certificate space, trading tax certificates on the secondary market, and benefits of trust and estate planning in the current economic environment. Various other investment topics will be touched upon by some of the most insightful managers, brokers, and financial advisors associated with these branches of business.



Speakers at the dinner will include Heritage Capital Holdings Fund Managers Danny Wellham and John Klonga, who are slated to discuss their “Velocity of Money” business model and real estate arbitrage as well as the extensive advantages of choosing their company as an investment firm dedicated to local investments that support economic growth. Klonga said of his company, “We focus on buying deeply discounted asset backed investments, adding value and selling in a timely fashion so that we can repeat this process while compounding gains. By investing in deeply discounted assets, our profits are made ‘on the buy’ versus traditional real estate investments where the profits are based on hope of future appreciation. By holding our investment properties for the smallest period of time possible, we maintain high liquidity and mitigate market risk.”



Also speaking at the dinner will be Broker, President, and Co-Founder of Blox Trade, Thomas R. McOsker, will bring attention to his enterprising business. Blox Trade is the world’s first full-service broker for tax liens and deeds, allowing innovative managers liquidity and market access. Additional extraordinary guest speakers rounding out the dinner include Financial Advisor and Owner of York & Associates, Ken York, discussing the importance of creating an estate plan, Senior Regional Vice President of River Source Insurance, Timothy J. McClung, will speak to the superior advantages of River Source Insurance and annuities, and Estate Attorney and Director of Advanced Strategies with Ameriprise Financial, Steve R. Nieno, discussing Dynasty Trust’s.



About Heritage Capital Holdings

Heritage Capital Holdings is a real estate private equity investment firm located in Atlanta, Georgia and is exclusively reserved for qualified investors who endeavor to diversify their portfolio with non-correlated investments in order to mitigate risk. They highlight the benefits of Tax Receivables and Certificates as one of the asset-backed investments that yield above average rates of return.



For more information regarding the Access Tax Lien Talk http://accesstlt.com/. For information about Heritage Capital Holdings, Michael Dominick's Steakhouse, Blox Trade, and York & Associates with Ameriprise Financial and River Source Insurance visit http://heritagecapitalholdings.com/,



http://dominickssteakhouse.com/, http://bloxtrade.com/ and http://ameripriseadvisors.com/ken.york/ respectively.



Contact:

John Klonga

Co-Founder & Fund Manager, Heritage Capital Holdings, LLC

888.391.5314 x 103

1266 W. Paces Ferry Rd, Ste. 315, Atlanta, GA 30327

john@heritagecapitalholdings.com

http://www.HeritageCapitalHoldings.com