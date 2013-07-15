Heritage Design Interiors Celebrates Nineteen Award Winning Years

New Holland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Over nearly two decades, Heritage Design Interiors has provide the interior design and window treatments Chester County homeowners need. Heritage Design Interiors’ long track record of excellent service has made them the leader for interior decoration in the area, and they have been honored with awards for their designs in each of the last nineteen years. With this level of service and dedication to customers, Heritage Design Interiors is poised to continue their run of success and dominate the marketplace.



One of the things that sets Heritage Design Interiors apart from their competition is the level of commitment that they have to their customers. Heritage Design wants to be true partners with their clients, and not just try to force a client to accept the designer’s design. Heritage Design listens to what customers have to say, works with pieces the customer already has and tries to make the homeowner’s vision for the room come to life. Customers will never feel like they are being pressured to buy a piece or feel like their designer is just trying to sell a particular product when the homeowner uses Heritage Design.



Another defining characteristic of Heritage Designs is their attention to detail. They understand the impact that the little pieces have on a room and provide the accents that really make a room stand out, with things like rugs, pillows, accessories and window treatments. With Heritage Design’s draperies Chester County homeowners are able to fully express their personality and style in a room. The window treatments Chester County residents use allow the homeowner to create a casual or formal room; a model or traditional feel.



Heritage Design Interior has been showing Chester County and the rest of the area why they are they are the leading design company. From furniture, to wallpaper, rugs and draperies Chester County homeowners can find everything they need with Heritage Design Interiors.



FOR MORE INFORMAION: Visit http://www.heritagedesigninteriors.com or call (717) 354-2233.