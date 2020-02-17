Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Heritage Tourism Market 2020



Industry Overview

The report on the global Heritage Tourism market presents a detailed overview of the market. The key elements that mold the performance of the market have been identified and critically evaluated in the report. Additionally, the latest trends that influence the industry performance have been examined in great detail in this report. The assessment comprises of an exhaustive explanation of the major market offerings and their application in varying end-user sectors and industries. The market trends and competitive landscape and geographical segmentation have been evaluated thoroughly so that the growth potential of the market during the forecasted period of 2020 to 2026 could be determined.



Major market players

The report focuses on the business players that operate in the global Heritage Tourism market. The profiles of the market participants have been evaluated in detail. Additionally, the strategies that are implemented by them have also been analysed in the report.



The top players covered in Heritage Tourism

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI AG

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travel Group

Butterfield & Robinson

ATG Travel



Market factors

The report captures a diverse range of market factors that could influence the performance of the Heritage Tourism market during the forecasted period. In order to get a thorough and in-depth insight into the dynamic market, the report focuses on micro factors as well as macro factors. Some of the key factors that have been critically analysed in the report include the rise in the population at the global level, the rapid technological advancement and the change in the demand and supply dynamics in the market setting. The report also gives a high level of emphasis on external factors such as competitive intensity and government policies as these elements could mold the performance of the Heritage Tourism market during the forecasted period.



Assessment of geographical segmentation

The Heritage Tourism market can be segmented on the basis of various elements including the geographical regions where it has established itself. The geographical categorization has helped to assess the industry in detail and capture the key factors that exist in different geographical locations. Some of the major regional segments that have been included in the report are North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. A wide range of elements exist in each of the segments and influence industrial performance in unique ways.



Research approach

A comprehensive research methodology has been used in order to get a comprehensive insight into the global Heritage Tourism market. A number of tools and techniques have been used so that all the latent factors that exist in the market can be identified and analysed in a thorough manner. For instance, Porter's Five Force model has been used to get a thorough idea about the competitive intensity in the market. The competitive climate could have a direct and significant impact on industry performance during the forecasted period. The SWOT analysis has been carried out to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the market players.



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Heritage Tourism Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Heritage Tourism Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Heritage Tourism Market Size by Regions

5 North America Heritage Tourism Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Heritage Tourism Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Revenue by Countries

8 South America Heritage Tourism Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Heritage Tourism by Countries

10 Global Heritage Tourism Market Segment by Type

11 Global Heritage Tourism Market Segment by Application

12 Global Heritage Tourism Market Size Forecast (2020-2026)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



