HeritageShores.com Aims to Be Delaware's Premiere Active Adult Community

With more and more baby boomers retiring every year, active adult communities have been cropping up across the United States. These communities offer an experience that appeals to those who are fifty-five and older but still live an active lifestyle. With restaurants, country clubs, golf courses, and more, many of these active adult communities certainly earn the 'active' label.



One active adult community named Heritage Shores is seeking to make a splash in Delaware. At the HeritageShores.com website, visitors can learn everything they need to know about the neighborhood. The website features information about the various amenities included in the neighborhood, like a championship golf course, pool, fitness center, and more.



Heritage Shores was recently named the “Best Master Planned Community in Delaware” by Where to Retire Magazine. A spokesperson for Heritage Shores explained what that prize means to the developers of the community:



“Heritage Shores is the culmination of a lifetime’s worth of work. We’ve invested hundreds of thousands of hours into building a perfect retirement community. Having our efforts recognized by a nationwide magazine is truly a great honor.”



One of the biggest decisions to make when building Heritage Shores involved the location. The developers eventually settled on an area just outside of Bridgeville, Delaware. The location was chosen due to its proximity to a variety of local amenities. Residents are just forty-five minutes away from the ocean and activities like sailing, fishing, biking, and more are all accessible nearby.



HeritageShores.com also promises that its visitors will enjoy unique festivals celebrating the love of chocolate, apples, and even Scrabble. In addition, the state of Delaware is a popular choice for retirees due to its unique tax incentives, since Delaware has no retail sales tax. Furthermore, property tax and income tax rates are among the lowest in the nation. This is why active adult communities in Delaware are becoming a popular choice among retirees across the country.



Using the HeritageShores.com website, visitors can get a glimpse of what their life might look like at the Heritage Shores community. A photo gallery features high-resolution images of some of the sights around the neighborhood, including sunsets over natural ponds, pristine greens and sand traps on the golf course, and other calming images.



That gallery also profiles the homes themselves. Visitors to HeritageShores.com can take a peek inside a house’s kitchen, for example, or check out the view from a backyard. Ultimately, the goal of these images is to educate visitors about one of the best 55 communities in Delaware.



The slogan for Heritage Shores suggests it is “Delaware’s premiere active adult community.” For adults who are ready to retire while still living an active lifestyle, Heritage Shores wants to help residents build memories that last a lifetime.



