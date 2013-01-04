Herkimer Diamond Quartz Launches New Online Retail Website

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- The Herkimer Diamond Quartz retail company is proud to announce the launch of their new website portal HerkimerDiamondQuartz.com. Herkimer Diamond Quartz is an online retail company selling high quality finished goods featuring the largest collection of Herkimer Diamonds in the world.



Formed in the Dolostone cavities of the Herkimer County region of New York State, the 18 faceted, six-sided quartz crystals known as Herkimer Diamonds are prized for both their unique beauty and features as well as a belief in their healing properties. From their fluid and anthraxolite inclusions to the phenomenon of the phantom crystal image within, these perfect crystals can have many features that make them highly desirable by gemstone enthusiasts as well as new age devotees. Now, every lover of these fine diamond quartz crystals can find them through the new online portal HerkimerDiamondQuartz.com, which was recently launched by the online retail company.



The senior partners of Herkimer Diamond Quartz have been buying and selling Herkimer Diamonds and other gemstones for 30 years. It has just been in the last several years that the retailer has perfected the fine art of creating Herkimer Diamond jewelry, which was accompanied by the launch of their online retail company in 2005. “In addition to having the world’s largest collection of Herkimer Diamonds, our fine craftsmen can create the most beautifully designed settings such as rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets that make them a spectacular jewelry accessory,” said a HerkimerDiamondQuartz.com spokesperson.



With every grade ranging from interesting grade C specimens through to perfect specimen museum standard AA+ graded quartz diamonds, each buyer can find the perfect crystal to fit their budget and desire. While the new website features pre-designed pieces and custom-made bracelet lengths and ring sizes, customers that have bought from them can also get replacement gemstones that may be lost from a setting. In short, Herkimer Diamond Quartz takes great pride in the quality of goods that they produce and the level of service that they provide. “Our website also allows customers to custom design their own jewelry as well as find a tremendous selection of quartz crystals for sale in addition to our fine jewelry,” said the spokesperson.



The online jewelry store can deliver products worldwide and offers a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee. Visitors to their new website are assured of the utmost privacy and security when ordering online as well as online order tracking. For more information and to browse their extensive collection with pricing, please visit http://www.herkimerdiamondquartz.com/



