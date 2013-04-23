Herman Furniture Celebrates Teak Wood Furniture

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Teak wood is gorgeous, elegant, and one of the most expensive woods when used to make products. The reason is it is durable and long lasting more than any other type of wood. Because of this, teak wood has properties that you will not find in other wood.



Teak wood can be found In Malaysia, Burma, Thailand, and Indonesia because it grows in the tropics. It was used since the seventh century for the wealthy residences. Then, teak was used for shipbuilding because of being water resistant. This is how Indonesia came into play. Java has teak plantations that are protected. Only so many trees can be cut a year. A new tree will be planted in its place.



Real teak furniture can take eighty years to come to maturity. When teak trees become mature, they naturally fend off parasites, fungus, and dry rot. Other woods will have all this. Because of this, teak will not rot when it becomes wet or warp from the hot sun and crack. It is the strongest wood anywhere.



In the grain of the teak wood is rubber and natural oils. When the trees are cut down, it will still maintain these properties. If dried properly, the wood will become weatherproof. This is why there is no dry rot and bugs because of the tree’s oils. The oils will help protect the wood and you will not have to continually treat the wood or stain it. In other woods you will have to.



Old teak that is found, is restored into beautiful furniture and other items. A great example would be making a teak dining table, teak wood table for the front entrance, or a wonderful teak outdoor bench for the patio. It truly is long lasting and durable.



The furniture can last for many decades. It is perfect for patio or outdoor furniture simply for this reason. It can withstand any type of weather you throw at it. This wood is sustainable and eco-friendly for today’s times. You will not have to keep replacing furniture, which can become costly.



Another reason people use teak wood is the simplicity of cleaning it. Most wood you have to use wax and polishes. Use a soft cloth and a touch of water. This will gently remove the dirt and spills from the wood. The wood is resistant to staining. Usually there is a finish put on the wood to help withstand moisture. Use coasters if using a glass or cup on the wood. Do not leave flower planters on the wood either. They eventually will leave a mark.



Teak wood does change its color over time. Naturally it will turn silver gray. The color changes never will affect your furniture. Use teak oil products that are natural if you want to keep the gorgeous brown color of the wood. You will still remain environmentally friendly either way you choose.



Now you have learned about teak wood. Check out teak furniture in Singapore to buy teak wood items and decorate your home with many designer furniture choices! Your home will turn from drab and boring to elegant and amazing!



