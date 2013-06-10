Herman Furniture Presents Bespoke Dining Tables

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Herman Furniture has released completely exquisite designs of dining tables that will provide your home with unmatched splendor. You will get some of the most prestigious tables in assorted designs namely, Oval Table, Orient, Basic Table, T-Legged, The Spyder and Juno, all of which have their unique features to suit your home needs.



The tables are made from high quality teak wood that guarantees durability and security in use. This type of wood is a very special hard wood that is otherwise used for exterior constructions due to its water resistance quality and permanence. Consequently, you will get long lasting tables that will afford you the most fulfilling service at home.



Herman Furniture provides high end services to all customers ensuring that they are abundantly satisfied. Placing an order with the company is quite easy; one is simply required to call the number provided or contact the company through their web contact page.



“We treat all our customers with dignity. We do not just carve the tables; we do so passionately and derive our satisfaction from the satisfaction of our customers. Creativity is core to our business so that we can always be the best service provider to our customers.” says Dianne.



“Thanks for the items. They are very nice. Thanks for putting in a lot of love into this workmanship. We really like the furniture.” says Lionel, a client.



Herman Furniture is an established furnishing company in Singapore, started off with the love and passion for wood products. At Herman’s, we do not offer just any wood item, but constantly seek to deliver premium teak wood produce. Hence, with the inception of Herman Furniture, we decided to share this intense ardor of ours, with you, our customers.



