Herman Law Group Assisting Immigrants in the US in Naturalization and Citizenship Process

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- American immigrants in Cleveland aspiring for naturalization and citizenship can seek the assistance of Herman Law Group to seek help from the beginning until the end of the process. Well-versed with every aspect of immigration law, they review the naturalization case of every client before advising them. Leveraging their expertise, they can help immigrants on the path to citizenship.



“For immigrants, becoming a US citizen can be a long process. While you can always decide to do it all on your own, the process is complex and may be risky. Without the assistance of a good lawyer, immigrants may find the immigration process very stressful. Immigrants must meet certain pre-requisites to qualify. There are several factors that have a bearing on the outcome,” commented a senior lawyer with the firm.



To qualify for naturalization, a candidate must be a law-abiding permanent resident of the U.S. for 5 years, or 3 years if married to an American citizen for a minimum. However, there are several other restrictions. The person must be physically present in the country for over 50% of the required residency period. They should have a basic knowledge of English language and be able to pass a test in US history and government.



If someone is convicted of a crime but their record has been expunged, they need to inform the USCIS. The lawyer added, “After filing the application, the candidates need to be fingerprinted and be on time for the naturalization interview. These steps are mandatory. However, rescheduling of the interview can be done if the applicant is unable to make it for a genuine reason. Once the N-400 application for naturalization application is approved, the final step to gaining citizenship is the Oath of Allegiance to the United States. Candidates are notified about the ceremony date through correspondence.”



There are cases when the application for naturalization is denied. If one feels that the denial was unjustified, they can request a re-hearing with an immigration officer. The law provides other remedial steps and an immigration attorney in Cleveland Ohio, would provide detailed information on these.



About Herman Legal Group

Herman Legal Group is a reputable law firm led by Richard T. Herman, a leading immigration lawyer in Cleveland, Ohio. They assist immigrants in various immigration processes. One can schedule a consultation with them to discuss the process. They love working on ways to protect the rights of immigrants. Adding a Cleveland Ohio immigration lawyer to your immigration process is a key step in protecting your rights and having someone on your side to fight for you.



Contact Information



Richard Herman, Immigration Lawyer

Cleveland Location

815 Superior Avenue

Suite 1225

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: (216) 696-6170



Columbus Location

1415 East Dublin Granville Road

Columbus, Ohio 43229

Phone: (614) 300-1131

Email: richardtmherman@gmail.com

Toll Free Number: 1 (800) 808-4013

Website: http://clevelandimmigration-lawyer.com/