Herman Law Group Offering Crucial Help to Green Card and Work Visa Applicants

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Foreign nationals grappling with employment visa or green card issues can seek the assistance of Herman Law Group, a professional immigration law firm with experience. Complicated laws and huge backlogs of applications have often make the immigration process overwhelming. Richard T. Herman is an AV-rated lawyer, honored with a “Super Lawyer” recognition, and who has a vast knowledge of the Cleveland immigration court and Cleveland U.S. Citizenship & immigration Service office.



“Some major reasons of people being denied an H-1B work visa include missing deadlines relating to visa caps, or failing to document the employee’s credentials, or failing to meet the prevailing wage, or failing to demonstrate that the position is a professional occupation. For those in deportation, immigrants fall into trouble when they miss a court appearance, or fail to understand the process of applying for relief, such as cancellation of removal of asylum or applying for a marriage-based green card. Whether dealing with the Immigration Court, the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service (“USCIS”), the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) or the U.S. State Department (“Embassy or Consulate”), an immigrant’s failure to provide requested documentation or filing out the forms in a wrong way, can result in serious problems. We have the ability to act on your behalf and successfully provide you with key legal counsel to help you successfully obtain a green card or work visa status,” commented Richard T. Herman, a seasoned immigration lawyer.



Green card holders enjoy the broad rights and privileges available under US immigration law. They can stay in the country indefinitely as a legal permanent resident and are well within their rights to use the status to help certain family members obtain residency. For people seeking naturalization, obtaining a green card is necessary first step. However, as expected, these broad rights come with a complex application process and extensive requirements and limitations.



There are several methods of obtaining a green card. As the lawyer Richard T. Herman said, “Sponsorship by a family member or an employer is one of the most commons ways for getting the card. A candidate sponsored by a spouse qualifies for a green card as do the children below 21. Visas are immediately available, that is to say the visa priority date is current, for those cases in which U.S. citizens are sponsoring their spouses, parents, or unmarried children under 21. A limited number of green cards are available on a lower priority basis for those cases involving U.S. permanent residents sponsoring their spouses or unmarried children.”



The green card process may differ substantially, depending on the path used and whether one is applying from inside or outside the US. Competent immigration office attorneys in Cleveland help an applicant in taking the right steps, meeting necessary deadlines and doing the utmost to expedite an application.



About Herman Legal Group

Herman Legal Group is equipped with a team of knowledgeable lawyers that assist clients in immigration applications. As reputable immigration lawyers in Cleveland, company, the attorneys at Herman Legal Group are willing to travel around the country for client interviews before the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service, US Immigration Court hearings and for client meetings. They guide the clients through the complex visa process one step at a time.



Contact Information



Richard T. Herman, Esq.

Cleveland Location

815 Superior Avenue

Suite 1225

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: (216) 696-6170



Richard T. Herman, Esq.

Columbus Location

1415 East Dublin-Granville Road

Columbus, Ohio 43229

Phone: (614) 300-1131

Email: richardtmherman@gmail.com

Toll Free Number: 1 (800) 808-4013

Website: http://clevelandimmigration-lawyer.com/