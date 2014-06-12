Herman Legal Group Offers Unparalleled Assistance to International Students Seeking US Student Visa

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Herman Legal Group has now become synonymous with high quality immigration assistance, legal expertise, and affordable services. Founded by Richard Herman in the year 1995, this accomplished law firm has been building upon its reputation each and every year since its inception. The firm excels in providing immigration legal services to international students who want a work visa to to work in the U.S., and later, possibly get a green card. The firm strives to help its clients navigate the complex immigration system in a prompt and hassle-less way. Possessing a combined experience of more than 50 years in immigration law, Richard Herman and his team members are fluent in more than 10 languages, which allows them to build better relationships with their clients and understand their needs.



With the intent of providing a glimpse into the guiding principles of Herman Legal Group, a senior member of his team told us, “At the Herman Legal Group, we fully understand how important it is for students to obtain work visas and green cards. We know the immigration obstacles that foreign students face in the U.S. Our team takes great pride in helping international students, scholars, and researchers navigate the process with U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service with maximum ease and confidence.”



Over the years, Herman Legal Group has established itself as a premier immigration services provider, which has served clients seeking H1B visas, E-2 treaty investor visas, EB-5 investment green cards, EB-2 NIW National Interest Waiver Green Cards, and EB-1 Extraordinary Ability or Outstanding Researcher or Professor greencards, J-1 visa waiver of the 2-year home residency requirement, and U.S. Citizenship. The immigration lawyers at Herman Legal Group are experienced and know what is needed to properly assist international students seek work visas and green cards.



One member of the law firm said, “Over the years, we have helped thousands of foreign students understand the rights and responsibilities of F-1 visa, F-2 visa, the M-1 visa, the J-1 Visa, the J-2 visa. The goal is to educate and empower. Our clients can rely on us since we have the experience and to know what is the best path to success.”



Richard Herman feels that immigrants provide a great source of strength to the United States. Richard is a vocal advocate for immigrants and raises awareness that communities that welcome immigrants are more prosperous than those that don’t. Richard has co-authored the internationally-acclaimed book, Immigrant, Inc.-Why Immigrant Entrepreneurs Are Driving the New Economy. If you wish to know more about Herman Legal Group and the extensive list of immigration legal services provided by the firm, or you want to hire lawyer for immigration law in Ohio, what you can do is visit the official website of the agency.



About Herman Legal Group

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Herman Legal Group has been working hard to serve immigrants in the US. For over 18 years. The law firm has a dedicated and experienced team of seasoned immigration attorneys catering to diverse immigration needs of international students, professionals, businesses and families. Since its inception, the law firm has constantly developed innovative solutions to the problems facing its clientele. Founded by Richard Herman, the Herman Legal Group attempts to serve as the voice of the immigrant community. If you wish to know more about one of the best Ohio immigration lawyers or you want to have a brief insight into various services they provide, what you simply need to do is visit the official website of Richard Herman.