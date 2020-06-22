Hermann Park Condos for Sale at the Parklane Offer a Short Commute for Homebuyers Looking for Condos for Sale Near to the Texas Medical Center

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Parklane condominium tower overlooking the famous Hermann Park in the Museum District of Houston has been extensively renovated and modernized, debuting 195 modern residences, each with its own private balcony. Condos for sale near to the Texas Medical Center are in high demand and The Parklane amenities include a luxury shuttle bus to transport residents to the Texas Medical Center as well as the light rail station. Low monthly maintenance dues are always a consideration for homebuyers looking for Houston high rise condos for sale, as are the services and amenities offered.



Controlled access to a modern lobby area, a state-of-the-art fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, direct access to Hermann Park, a coffee bar and business lounge, reserved parking, and private storage all add to The Parklane's appeal. For homeowners who love to get outside in the Houston summer, there are also cabanas, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and outdoor grills. The Parklane also offers Houston penthouse condos for sale with 360-degree views of the Houston skyline and Hermann Park. For those who like to relax and watch the sunset from their balcony, the balcony sizes range from 102 sq ft to 149 sq ft. One, two, and three-bedroom condos are for sale and the sales center is open daily. Attention to detail and luxury interior finishes see Eggersmann kitchen cabinets and Bosch home appliances throughout. Hardwood flooring flows throughout the living areas and master bedrooms with carpets in the secondary bedrooms. Equipped with a washer and dryer, recessed lighting throughout and pre-wired for smart-home automation, the condos can be tailored to be bright and airy or chic and contemporary, with choices in the tone of the wood flooring, kitchen tiles and backsplash, and the color of the walls.



The Parklane Museum District condos for sale offer urban living in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods, blending a premium location with modern design and five-star services which include a 24-hour concierge and valet service.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully reimagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.



The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane offers a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center .



The Parklane Contact Details



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004