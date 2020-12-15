Hermann Park Houston High Rise Condos Are Move-in Ready Near to the Museum District, the Texas Medical Center, and Downtown

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower brings a rich mix of high-end finishes and a high rise lifestyle for residents. With move-in ready condos ranging from one bedroom through to three-bedroom floor plans, all of the homes are spacious and filled with natural light. Extensive remodeling brings a contemporary and sleek aesthetic with functional enhancements like being pre-wired for smart-home automation and interior design elements that blend form and function like the Eggersmann kitchen cabinetry and the Bosch Home Appliances in the kitchen. Penthouse condos for sale have upgraded Thermador appliances. Every residence has at least one private balcony, the perfect spot to take in the sweeping views of Hermann Park and the Houston skyline while enjoying an early morning coffee or an evening cocktail. Buying a house often means inheriting the style choices of the previous owner however there is an opportunity at The Parklane for buyers to select a color scheme from a range of design packages, a way to put a personal stamp on the new space which already reflects the taste and mood of the new owners. With packages named Rustic Chic, Classic Tempo, Eternally Bold, and Divinely Urban, homeowners choose finishes like sleek arctic white countertops with heavy veining detail, dark-tone chocolate hardwood floors, caramel-colored polished stone tiles, crisp white walls, light latte colored cabinets, and premium fixtures. Elements have been blended into the packages which can be found online. Exclusive pricing and finish upgrades are also available to buyers at The Parklane to explore adding a luxury customized wardrobe system, tailor-made and designed by eggersmann USA.



Aside from the views and the remodeled interiors, one of the main attractions of The Parklane is its prime location. Near to running trails and the Hermann Park Golf Course, there are many nearby attractions like the McGovern Centennial Gardens, the Miller Outdoor Theater, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and Houston Zoo with its many activities such as the giraffe feeding platform, the wildlife carousel, and the Reptile & Amphibian House. A luxury shuttle bus service operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to The Texas Medical Center and the nearby Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor fitness experience, grilling stations, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool and cabanas, a tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Museum District condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one-bedroom condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these full amenity Houston condos include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004