Hermann Park Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Texas Medical Center Feature Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has many perks, the most obvious of which is the prime location, being near enough to Houston to be a short commute to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, and Rice University to name a few, yet situated immediately next to the extensive parkland of Hermann Park. With spacious floor plans across the 35 stories of The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos, the views are sweeping and spectacular. With abundant natural light and floor-to-ceiling windows, the views can be enjoyed from a reading nook or on waking up in the morning.



An extra benefit is not only being able to enjoy the views from indoors but being able to step outside onto a private balcony, as each residence at The Parklane has at least one balcony space, many of the Houston high-rise condos for sale have more than one. As well as being able to enjoy the exhilarating views, the balcony offers a retreat from the home office or the routine daily activities, with Houston's ever-changing seasons to savor. With vibrant greenery in the summer across the 445 acres of Hermann Park to the golden autumnal leaves of the fall, the views can inspire and invigorate, a backdrop to the luxury high-rise lifestyle that living at The Parklane affords. With a luxury shuttle bus service to the Texas Medical Center and the local light rail station, the amenities raise the bar, offering so much more than the excellent recreational amenities such as the swimming pool, set on a pool deck with cabanas, the tennis court, the state-of-the-art fitness center, and the outdoor fitness experience. The easy access to Hermann Park promises hours of exploration, relaxation, enjoyment, and fun.



Although The Parklane has been a familiar landmark for decades now, the residences showcase a modern twist on interior design, comfort, functionality, and high-end features like the innovative cabinetry by Eggersmann USA and the Bosch Home Appliance series in the kitchens. First impressions matter, as do the smaller details which make a luxury lifestyle that much more convenient. Private storage per residence, pre-wiring for smart-home automation, recessed LED lighting throughout, hardwood flooring, laundry facilities, and access to shared spaces like the business lounge and coffee bar foster a sense of community and can be enjoyed whilst low monthly maintenance dues are maintained. With units move-in ready and the opportunity to tailor a residence with a choice of interior design packages, The Parklane is found in one of Houston's most desirable and walkable neighborhoods. Pet-friendly, dogs and cats are permitted and welcomed.



A luxury shuttle bus service operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities.



