Hermann Park Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near to the Museum District Offer Modern Finishes and First-Class Amenities

Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower blends a familiar location with a modern high rise lifestyle. The tower itself is 35 stories tall, with a 40-year history occupying a prime location just steps from Houston's iconic Hermann Park. With the Museum District, Rice Village, the University of Houston, the University of St. Thomas, Texas Southern University, Rice University, the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, access to the light rail network, and the Ion and South Main Innovation District all nearby, The Parklane puts residents in the perfect locale to enjoy some of Houston's finest cultural experiences, fine dining, and exclusive retail outlets, offering a short commute to some of the area's busiest workplaces. With meticulous attention to detail, the residences have been remodeled whilst retaining their charm, the floor to ceiling windows and distinctive curved architecture look familiar and contemporary, and a trip inside to view the move-in ready units reveal recessed LED lighting, spacious floor plans, kitchens equipped with appliances from the Bosch Home Appliance Series, cabinets by Eggersmann USA, hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and master bedroom, carpets in secondary bedrooms, and an abundance of natural light.



Penthouse residences are equipped with upgraded Thermador appliances in the kitchen. Pre-wiring for smart-home automation is one of the more subtle upgrades. Making the most of the spectacular views, every residence has at least one private balcony, accessible through sliding glass doors. The Parklane Museum District high rise condos can be tailored with a range of design packages. Homebuyers can choose from a range of interior design styles encompassing details like the appearance of the kitchen countertops, the color of the walls, the hardwood flooring choices, the tiling in the bathroom, the cabinetry in the bathroom as well as the kitchen, and the finer details like the finishes selected for the sinks, the faucets, and the bath fixtures. With inspiring themes like Urban Elegance, Dynamically Bold, Rustic Chic, and Classic Tempo, homebuyers get a headstart on customizing their new home in their own style. With first-class amenities and sweeping views over parkland, The Parklane combines the best of living near a big city with being in a tranquil setting. Hermann Park is home to miles of trails, a golf course, water features, sculptures, themed gardens, and a miniature railway, it is a public space of 445 acres at the southern end of the Museum District enjoyed by millions of visitors year-round, including locals like residents at The Parklane who can step from their home and be enjoying the park within minutes.



A luxury shuttle bus service operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities.



With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities.



