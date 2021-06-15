Hermann Park Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Offer Extraordinary Living with Art, Culture, and the City's Finest Outdoors

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- Buying a new home is a big decision and when viewing a property, there are some things that can always be changed like the color scheme, the decor, appliances, and the flooring. Some things will remain constant, the location being one of them. It can be difficult to imagine how a location will look in a few years if the site is under development, as green spaces now may become a new development in time. Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower takes away some of the worries about how the locale will look over time. The building itself has been a local landmark since 1983 and its coveted location on Hermann Drive gives more than a clue that it is only steps from the famed Hermann Park, a popular destination for locals and tourists. 445 acres await with trails and points of interest to explore such as a fishing pier, a miniature railway, lakes, paddle boats, water features, sculptures, picnic areas, and peaceful gardens including the five-acre Daimyo style Japanese Garden showcasing maples, dogwoods, colorful azaleas, cherry trees, bridges, lakes, and a tea house. Being so close to Hermann Park also means that the views from the Houston high rise condos in The Parklane include the bright greens of the summer and the shimmering golden leaves in the fall, the views change constantly with the seasons and present a relaxing and tranquil backdrop despite being close to Downtown Houston and many other key locations.



With Rice Village, Rice University, the University of Houston, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, convenient access to the light rail, and the world-famous Texas Medical Center nearby, the location is highly sought after. One to three-bedroom residences are remodeled with a choice of interior design packages for homebuyers. From rustic to contemporary and from subtle to bold, all of the finishes are designed to elevate the high-rise lifestyle, from Bosch laundry and kitchen appliances including an induction cooktop to the exquisitely crafted Eggersmann cabinetry, every detail has been meticulously planned. This includes less obvious features like pre-wiring for smart-home automation and recessed LED lighting. Every residence has at least one private balcony area, with some of the residences having three, with views encompassing not only Hermann Park but spectacular sunrises and sunsets and the Houston skyline. To make the most of the views from indoors, floor-to-ceiling windows are modern and dramatic, with curved windows at the corners of the building. Penthouse condos are available with upgraded Thermador appliances in the kitchen.



With natural light in all bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom, the floor plans are spacious and open-concept. The remodeled residences can be viewed online or in person. Details about the choices of interior design packages can be found on the website.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Combined floor plans are available where two adjoining units become effectively one bigger residence, these offer entertainment-friendly floor plans with dual master closets and a study. The combination units have between three and four private balconies each, accessible from the main open-concept living area as well as the bedrooms.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities.



