HermanProAV.com Offers Chief Projector Mounts to Support Projectors and Optimize Projection Screens

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Cutting-edge technology brings many benefits to professional audio visual equipment. People giving presentations or perfecting their home theatres are always searching for the best equipment they can find at the most reasonable prices.



Unless customers can identify a brand they can trust, it is difficult to make the right selection for the equipment, and it is not easy to go out on a limb and purchase a brand with which they have no experience.



One company that is gaining the attention of professionals in the world of audio visual equipment is Herman ProAV. When it comes to the ideal set-up for projector screens for business or pleasure, the company’s Chief Projector Mounts are turning heads for their durability and ease of use.



The Chief Mini Elite Universal Projector Mount in particular is making a name for itself as an ideal mount for smaller projector models. Featuring compact design and effortless fingertip positioning, this model self-adjusts to support a variety of projector weights. It also has enhanced security with an integrated key and lock system to keep the projector safe and secure at all times.



The Herman ProAV website provides information and specifications about all of the Chief Projector Mounts to help customers make the most informed decisions possible.



The site caters for the audio and visual needs of both consumers and all businesses. Although the site covers a huge range of products navigation is simple with the choice of browsing by category or brand. Each product is accompanied by high quality imagery, full specifications and options where appropriate.



HermanProAV.com also has a whole host of high quality editorial content with a raft of how to videos covering product demonstrations, mount installation videos and a selection of other useful tutorials. Their learning center also has a plethora of webinars covering a number of technical topics.



The recent redesign of the site is something HermanProAV.com is particularly proud of, “this website has been completely re-tooled so that customers can shop by category or by brand,” explains a spokesperson.



“Site navigation is designed to give every visitor the best shopping experience possible. It's easy and intuitive and a pleasure to use.”



About Herman ProAV

Today, Herman is one of the nation's leading distributors of Cable, Connectivity & Infrastructure Audio Visual Products to the Commercial AV and Broadcast Industries. In business for over 45 years, Herman has leveraged its industry experience to develop value-added services specifically designed to improve operational efficiency, project management, and cash flow related to the procurement and management of project materials. It is the company’s philosophy to utilize a proactive distribution model to create strategic partnerships with customers that increases their profitability by reducing costs and improving materials management processes. Learn more at http://hermanproav.com