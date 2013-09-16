Hermes GPE Infrastructure to Acquire 50% Stake in Braes O' Doune Onshore Wind Farm from Centrica for $89.5m - Deal Analysis from GlobalData: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Hermes GPE Infrastructure to Acquire 50% stake in Braes O' Doune Onshore Wind Farm from Centrica for $89.5m - Deal Analysis from GlobalData"