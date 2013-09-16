New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Hermes GPE Infrastructure to Acquire 50% stake in Braes O' Doune Onshore Wind Farm from Centrica for $89.5m - Deal Analysis from GlobalData"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Hermes GPE LLP (Hermes GPE), an investment firm, through its Hermes GPE Infrastructure Fund, entered into an agreement to acquire a 50% interest in the Braes O' Doune onshore wind farm, in Stirlingshire, Scotland, from Centrica plc (Centrica), an integrated energy company, for a purchase consideration of GBP59m ($89.5m). The total installed capacity of the wind farm is 72 MW. Centrica acquired its 50% interest in the Braes O' Doune wind farm in August 2007, for GBP42m ($63.7m). The transaction implies a deal value of US$2.48m per MW.
The sale is in line with Centrica's strategy to release capital from operational wind assets to enhance returns. Following the completion of the transaction, Centrica will retain equity interests in four operational wind farms, and also retain an interest in the potential offshore wind farm projects at Race Bank and in the Round 3 Irish Sea Zone. The acquisition is expected to close by June 7, 2013.
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Scope
- The report analyze the acquisition driver of O' Doune onshore wind farm Hermes GPE LLP in the UK.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report provides insight about the acquisition of onshore wind farm, ando talks about the prospective investment in offshore wind farm and analyses the rationale and drivers behind the deal.
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