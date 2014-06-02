Herostime Presents Wide Range of Superhero Costumes Online

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- There are huge numbers of superhero costumes becoming famous among people of all age groups. There are a few festivals and events when even adults drop inhibition and switch to their childhood mode too enjoy the occasion. Fancy dresses are one of the common ideas that strike mind when crazy fun is intended. Herostime is an ecommerce company that sells wide ranges of superhero costumes such as power ranger costume at affordable price. Superheroes have fans not only among children but also among adult men and women. Herostime has vast collection of superhero costume for ladies, gentlemen and children so that everyone can find an appropriate piece for whatever the special occasion is.



Herostime has huge ranges of costumes that include popular and even less popular superhero costumes. All superhero fans love their favourite characters irrespective of how popular the character is in public. However, the scenario in most of the markets is discriminatory. Shopping zones and malls are flooded with costumes of only popular superheroes such as Superman, Spiderman, Batman, etc. and the fans of other superheroes face tough time to find the costume of their favourite character. Herostime respects the favouritism of all fans and strives to provide costumes of all superheroes irrespective of their popularity. Be it Spiderman costume or Aquaman costume, both adults and children can find any superhero costume at Herostime.



Herostime has Amazing Spiderman costume, X-men costume, Captain Planet costume, Justice League costume, the Avengers costume, the Incredibles costume, Star Trek costumes, and Alpha Flight costume and so on. All superhero costumes are available in a number of varieties to meet the demand of uniqueness. The website is a complete resource for all types of superhero costumes. Visitors can not only buy the readymade costumes but also order for personalisation and even for custom-made costumes. Besides, purchased costumes can be easily exchanged in case of quality issues such as colour fading, holes, slits, etc. The company also accepts returns in case of colour issues but that does not include change in colour due to usage and personalisation effect. The details of return policy and terms of use are mentioned in simple terms at the website.



The best means of providing all types of superhero costumes is ecommerce. It is convenient for visitors to search for and find the costume of their choice at the website. Besides, support for Visa, MasterCard, American Express and PayPal makes payment simple too. Moreover, shipping takes only 3-4 days for USA customers while return is free of charge within 6 days from purchase.



About Herostime

Herostime is newly launched ecommerce company that specialises in creation and sales of superhero costumes. It is headquartered in Chengdu, China but caters to global market including the US. It offers affordable pricing, quick shipment, favourable return policy and easy payment options.



Website: http://www.herostime.co



For Media Contact:

Company: Chengdu Doit-tech Co., Ltd

Address: #88 binghe road,

dafeng town, Xindu District, Chengdu, China

Phone: +86-028-85293942

Email Id: service@herostime.co

Website: http://www.herostime.co