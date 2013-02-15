Herpes Antidote Review: New Natural Cures for Herpes Infection Now Revealed

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- This Herpes Antidote Review is developed to help customers to decide whether investing or not investing their money to get Herpes Antidote new revolutionary curing program. Customers who are looking to purchase this new healing system called Herpes Antidote are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. Herpes Antidote Review is designed with the main goal of helping people to find more information, description, features and customer reviews.



What is Herpes?



Through Herpes Antidote customers can learn more information about Herpes disease. So, Nathalie tries to use an understandable for everyone language to make his guide easy to understand. Customers of Herpes Antidote will discover that 2,000 years ago, Herodotus made the first note on a disease manifested by fever and blisters around the mouth, which he called "herpes febrilis". The term herpes is known popularly, is attributed mostly to lip lesions. In general, people believe that ringworm is an easy disease, uncomplicated, and they try to treat themselves at home with various ineffective remedies such as toothpaste, vinegar, cigarette ashes, leaves of cabbage, hot wooden spoon. Few Herpes sufferers know that herpes is a viral infection, highly contagious, recurrent, which can have serious complications in newborns and immuno-compromised patients.



HSV 1 infection is widespread in the world, its incidence being in continue growing. It is estimated that the spread of HSV 1 infection in adults is over 80% in developing countries (Africa, Asia, South Americade) and below 60% in developed countries. This infection affects mostly poor strata where violation of the rules of hygiene, promiscuity, lack of health education promotes the spread of infection.



What are the main risk factors for Herpes?



In Herpes Antidote all herpes sufferers can learn more useful information about Oral Herpes and Genital Herpes. In that way, herpes sufferers will find out that in Oral herpes most people are exposed at the risk of HSV-1. In fact, studies suggest that many adolescents are infected with this virus. All sexually active people may contact genital herpes. The more sexual partners increases, the greatest is the danger of infection. In women there is a higher risk than in men to be infected after intercourse. Those with weakened immune systems such as people with HIV / AIDS, those using immunosuppressive drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases or following organ transplantation, there has an increased risk of contracting herpes simplex.



How to prevent herpes?



Herpes can spread from one body part to another during the eruption. It is therefore important not to touch your eyes or mouth after you have touched scabs or sores. Washing hands thoroughly is required during eruptions. Clothes that come in contact with ulcers should not be shared with others. Couples who want to minimize the risk of transmission should use condoms if a partner is infected. Unfortunately, herpes can be taken even when the infected partner has no ongoing eruption. Couples may also want to avoid any sexual contact, including kissing during a herpetic eruptions. If an active genital herpes (with crusts) erupts during labor and birth can be harmful to children, pregnant women suspected to have genital herpes should inform the doctor.



About Herpes Antidote

Herpes Antidote is an online guide 100% natural for Herpes sufferers. This natural products is available and is highly recommended for all types of people, those who want to have good health. Thus, whether Nathalie talks about detoxification, immunity, prevention, energy or weight through Herpes Antidote customers will find 100% natural program for the entire family.



For people interested to read more about Herpes Antidote by Nathalie Foy they can send an e-mail to John Colston at John.Colston@dailygossip.org or can simply visit the official website right here at www.HerpesAntidote.com .