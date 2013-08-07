Herpes Cure Now Possible Through Famous eBook by Sarah Wilcox

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Herpes Cure is a guide book written for herpes victims, by a former sufferer of the condition herself, author Sarah Wilcox. The guide is an eye opener for those who may want to know more information about the stigmatized condition and an insight for people who suffer from it on a daily basis.



Author Sarah Wilcox spent almost 12 long years battling with the HSV-2 virus which she contracted from her now ex partner. She was recommended by the doctors to take anti viral pills to combat the sores and rashes which appear more and more frequently due to stress or anxiety. Almost 2 years of taking antiviral pills to battle the outbreak of sores and redness, the author finally hoped that her condition would get better. The sores and red patches disappeared only temporarily and another outbreak soon after stopping her anti viral medication was met with hopelessness from the doctor’s end who said that there was not much a herpes sufferer can do for their condition.



Natural Ways to Get Rid of Herpes



Determined to find a permanent solution to a problem afflicting almost 800,000 people alone in the US, Miss Wilcox spent a good part of her time to gather all the information available for possible Herpes treatment and came up with a complete guide ‘Get Rid Of Herpes’ which has all the insight and advice to help people combat with the virus of to help someone, a partner or loved one who has contracted it.



The best way to avoid Herpes is to avoid sexual contact with people who are affected or use protection during sexual contact. The symptoms of HSV-2 virus or genital herpes include red sores near the genitals which can burst and cause a lot of pain to the suffering patient. Sarah’s book discusses the many foods that can help delay or reduce the outbreak of herpes symptoms. Many small tips have also been given, minor changes in lifestyle can also add comfort to a person suffering from HSV-2 virus. Many minerals and supplements added to one’s diet are also a good way to prevent massive outbreak. Some suppressive therapy for symptoms is also discussed. The book is available all over the world with free shipment service offered worldwide.



About Get Rid of Herpes

Get Rid of Herpes is a great companion for Herpes patients who want nothing more than to cure their conditions completely.



Click Here to Find Out How to Get Rid Of Herpes Naturally