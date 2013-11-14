Herpes Cure ResolveHerpes Is the Focus of New Customer Testimonial on the Resolve Herpes Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Resolve Herpes, a company that features an all-natural and safe herpes treatment, has just posted a new customer testimonial to its website that does an outstanding job of explaining how effective the product is at removing herpes from the body.



The testimonial was written by an immunology specialist named Billy, a gentleman who has worked in the medical field for over two decades. Billy has a vast understanding about biosciences and even spoke with a microbiology teacher about the product. As he noted in his review, the all-natural product definitely helped cure him of his genital herpes.



“I did the herpes program and I can tell you that I am a completely different person today,” Billy wrote, adding that prior to trying the natural HSV treatment, he used to spend every day wondering if he would have an outbreak. Since using Resolve Herpes, Billy said, the herpes virus has completely disappeared from his body. In fact, he added, he has the medical tests to prove it.



As Billy explained, ResolveHerpes works to eliminate herpes simplex, cold sores and other related issues from the body by going right into the cells where the herpes virus lives. Instead of treating the symptoms of the disease with topical creams and drugs—which may provide short term relief—Resolve Herpes addresses the problem of the virus that is lodged deep within the cells.



“ResolveHerpes is a formulation of specific minerals that have been used for the past 10 years in successfully boosting the body's own immune system and letting the body itself eliminate the virus from people who have been contaminated with the herpes simplex virus,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that the formula works by effectively boosting the body's own immune system and letting the body itself eliminate the viruses HSV-1 and HSV-2, fungi and toxins from the cells.



The two-step mineral detoxification process has been proven in documented cases to strengthen the body’s own immune system and let it itself eliminate the virus that causes herpes-type symptoms.



As Billy noted in his review, he is thrilled with the results that he has had with ResolveHerpes.



“This is for real, I would not lie. Now, for the rest of my life, there is a happy ending after all.”



About Resolve Herpes

Resolve Herpes is a company that specializes in a safe and all-natural product that has been found to eliminate the herpes virus from the body. The 50-day detox program called ResolveHerpes is also ideal for those who had chicken pox as a child and are concerned about getting shingles later in life. For more information, please visit http://www.resolveherpes.com/