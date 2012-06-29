Herpes Market to 2018 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Herpes Market to 2018 - Genericization Compels Competitors Seeking Differentiation to Adopt Novel Drug Delivery Technologies



GBI Research's report "Herpes Market to 2018 - Genericization Compels Competitors Seeking Differentiation to Adopt Novel Drug Delivery Technologies" finds that the global herpes market is an attractive one, and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period and to provide good opportunities for investors. The expected high growth is attributed to increasing awareness regarding herpes infections and a growth in the diseased population. Many promising therapies, especially for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections, are expected to launch during the forecast period. The market is currently generic in nature, with few first-in-class molecules. The current therapies provide only symptomatic treatment of infections, meaning that infection can lay dormant in patients, recurring in the future. This is unmet need of the market, which needs to be resolved.



The value of the global herpes market (herpes simplex, herpes zoster and Cytomegalovirus infections) is estimated to have been approximately $4.2 billion in 2010, and this figure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to reach $9.1 billion by 2018. The market has limited scope for growth due to the heavy presence of generic products and the lack of innovation in the pipeline products. The current treatment options serve the market’s needs, providing symptomatic treatment for herpes simplex and herpes zoster infections. There is current unmet need in the market for safer therapeutics, particularly for CMV infections. There are nine molecules in Phase III of clinical development for various herpes infections. The diseased population is expected to reach approximately 158.6 million by 2018, driven by immunosuppressed patients and transplant recipients.



GBI Research finds that the competition in the global herpes therapeutics market is strong, with the presence of four primary marketed drugs and many generic brands. The total viral therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a high rate until 2018. The emergence of novel therapies concentrating on increasing drug safety and increasing patient awareness and compliance are major factors that will contribute to the growth of this market. Since the market is genericized, there are numerous small tier companies manufacturing therapeutic drugs. However, the tier one manufacturers such as GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis will continue to dominate the market due to their extensive marketing and licensing strategies.



The herpes therapeutics market (herpes simplex and herpes zoster) was valued at $3.6 billion in 2010. The market grew at a CAGR of 14.2%, from $1.6 billion in 2004 to $3.6 billion in 2010. The primary objectives of the available therapies are the suppression and treatment of the symptoms of the disease. Drugs such as antivirals, analgesics.



- The report analyses the treatment patterns, market characterization, pipeline, competitive landscape and key merger and acquisition trends in the global herpes infection market.

- Data and analysis on the global herpes infection market.

- Market forecasts for the global herpes infection market until 2018.

- Market Data on the geographical landscape including country wise coverage, cost of therapy, market size and market share.

- Key drivers and restraints that have created a significant impact on the market.

- Competitive landscape of the global herpes infection market including top companies profiles. The key companies studied in this report are GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis and Roche.

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that have taken place between 2007 and 2011 in the global herpes infection market.



GlaxoSmithKline Novartis AG Merck Roche



