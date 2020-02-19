Herpes Zoster Drug Market 2020-2026 Global Business Analysis :: Leading Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis Ag, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi;

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Global herpes zoster drug market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing exposure to ultraviolet radiation which may suppress the cell-mediated immunity, which is a major factor responsible for the growing incidence of herpes zoster and patients being treated for cancer and affected with advanced HIV infection are at a greater risk of developing herpes zoster, which is expected to boost the growth of the global herpes zoster drug market.



Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-herpes-zoster-drug-market&raksh



The key market players in the global herpes zoster drug market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Astellas Pharma Inc, NAL Pharma, TSRL, Inc, GeneOne Life Science, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Maruho Co.,Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, CELGENE CORPORATION and others.



To elaborate the studies and estimations involved in this Herpes Zoster Drug market report, a method of standard market research analysis which is SWOT analysis is put forth. This market report opens the door to acquire knowledge about the Healthcare industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The Herpes Zoster Drug Market report makes it effortless to identify the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, their thoughts for the improvement of a product and appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. This top-quality market report is prepared with the proficient capabilities and excellent resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services.



Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-herpes-zoster-drug-market&raksh



Market Definition: Global Herpes Zoster Drug Market:-



Herpes zoster also known as shingles, it is a viral infection, characterized by a painful rashes over the skin, rashes can occur anywhere on the body but it most commonly appears as a single stripe of blisters on the abdomen or backside of the body. Herpes zoster is caused by reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. Older adults and individuals with weak immune system are at greater risk of having herpes zoster. Signs and symptoms include one-sided stabbing pain, headache, tingling, itching, nausea, body aches, and fluid-filled blistering red rash, typically on the abdomen or face.



According to the Centers for disease control and prevention, US the annual incidence rate of herpes zoster in US population is approximately 4 cases per 1,000 persons. The annual incidence rate among people 60 years of age and older is about 10 cases per 1,000 US populations. There are one million estimated cases of herpes zoster in the United States annually. Increasing exposure of ultraviolet radiation and certain chemical substances which deteriorates the immunity system acts as a major contributing factor for the incidence of herpes zoster.



Segmentation: Global Herpes Zoster Drug Market:-



Herpes Zoster Drug Market : By Drug



Anti-Viral Agents

Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Analgesics

Anticonvulsants Agents

Corticosteroids

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Antihistamines

Others



Herpes Zoster Drug Market : By Vaccines



Zostavax

Shingrix

Others



Herpes Zoster Drug Market : By Route of Administration



Oral

Topical

Intravenous

Others



Herpes Zoster Drug Market : By Distribution Channel



Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others



Herpes Zoster Drug Market : By End Users



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics



Herpes Zoster Drug Market : By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:-



In May 2019, GlaxoSmithKline plc is developing herpes zoster subunit vaccine (GSK1437173A) for the treatment of herpes zoster (shingles). This vaccine is currently under phase lll clinical trial. It will be indicated for the prevention of herpes zoster (shingles) in adults aged 50 years and older. Currently available vaccines are contraindicated in specific subgroups of people, but this vaccine has a potential to provide long-term immunogenicity to all groups of people



In October 2017, GlaxoSmithKline plc received the US FDA approval for Shingrix vaccine for the treatment of herpes zoster. Shingrix is a zoster vaccine recombinant, adjuvanted vaccine against the virus that causes herpes zoster. Shingrix is specifically indicated for the prevention of herpes zoster (shingles) in adults aged 50 years and older and post-herpetic neuralgia (long-lasting nerve pain following shingles)



Herpes Zoster Drug Market : Competitive Analysis:-



Global herpes zoster drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of herpes zoster drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Primary Respondents:-



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



Opportunities in the Herpes Zoster Drug Market Report :-



Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 20XX-20XX to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.



Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Herpes Zoster Drug Market report.



Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.



Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.



Want Full Report? Enquire Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=global-herpes-zoster-drug-market&raksh



About Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.



Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us:-



Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com