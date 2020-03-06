Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Herpes Zoster Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Herpes Zoster Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Approximately 4% of patients develop a recurrent episode later in life. Recurrent zoster occurs almost exclusively in immunosuppressed people.

2. Around 1 in 3 people in the United States will have shingles at some point in their life.



Key benefits of the report

1. Herpes Zoster market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Shingles epidemiology and Shingles market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Herpes Zoster market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Shingles market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Herpes Zoster market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Herpes Zoster market.



Request for sample pages



"Among the Herpes Zoster patients, females show a higher proportion of Herpes Zoster prevalence as compared to males in the 7MM."



In the current Herpes Zoster market scenario, there is no targeted therapy specifically for the cure of Herpes Zoster, but there are some symptomatic treatments which are being given to the Herpes Zoster patients. Based on treatment type, the herpes zoster infection market is segmented into Antiviral medications, Narcotic medication, Anti-inflammatory medications, antihistamine, anticonvulsants cream, Zostavax. Oral medications are usually given for the Herpes Zoster treatment. This medication is given to alleviate the pain, control prolonged pain and itching, certain topical gels and creams are used to lessen the risk of nerve pain which is known as post herpes neuralgia. The vaccine is given to the people from the age between 60-80 years as the risk of getting herpes zoster infection is high due to weak immune system.



Antiviral agents like Acyclovir, Famciclovir and Valacyclovir exert a direct antiviral effect on the varicella-zoster virus. Nucleoside analogues are phosphorylated by viral thymidine kinase, making up a nucleoside triphosphate. These molecules prohibit herpes simplex virus (HSV) polymerase with 30-50 times the potency of the human alpha-DNA polymerase. The aims of antiviral therapy are to lessen pain, to stop viral replication and shedding, to enhance healing of skin lesions, and to prevent or reduce the severity of postherpetic neuralgia.



Corticosteroids have anti-inflammatory properties and cause varied metabolic effects. These agents change the body's immune response to diverse stimuli. Topical Anesthetics, such as Lidocaine transdermal, equalize the neuronal membrane to make the neuron less permeable to ions. This stops the initiation and transmission of nerve impulses, thereby producing the local anaesthetic action. Vaccines such as Zoster vaccine recombinant (Shingrix) are used to induce active immunity.



Topical analgesics such as Capsaicin and Capsaicin transdermal patch containing capsaicin have been shown to be useful for temporary relief of neuropathic pain. Analgesics such as Oxycodone and Acetaminophen are narcotic analgesic which is indicated for the relief of moderate to severe pain. Patients with herpes zoster usually experience pain. Antiviral and steroid therapies provide relatively minor relief of pain, and narcotic analgesics are often needed.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Herpes Zoster treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. NPC-06

2. CRV-101

3. EG-HZ

And many others



The key players in Herpes Zoster market are:

1. Nobelpharma

2. GC Pharma

3. EyeGene

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Herpes Zoster

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Herpes Zoster

4. Herpes Zoster Market Overview at a Glance

5. Herpes Zoster Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Herpes Zoster Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country Wise Herpes Zoster Epidemiology

8.1. United States

8.2. EU5 Countries

8.3. Assumptions and Rationale

8.4. Germany

8.5. France

8.6. Italy

8.7. Spain

8.8. United Kingdom

8.9. Japan

9. Herpes Zoster Treatment

10. Herpes Zoster Treatment Algorithm

11. Unmet Needs

12. Herpes Zoster Marketed Drugs

12.1. Shingrix: GlaxoSmithKline

12.2. VARIVAX: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

14. Herpes Zoster Emerging Drugs

14.1. Key Cross Competition

14.2. NPC-06:Nobelpharma

14.3. CRV-101: GC Pharma

14.4. EG-HZ: EyeGene

15. Herpes Zoster 7 Major Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Herpes Zoster market Size in 7MM

16. Attribute analysis

17. The United States Market Outlook

17.1. United States Market Size

18. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

18.1. Germany

18.2. France

18.3. Italy

18.4. Spain

18.5. United Kingdom

19. Japan: Market Outlook

20. Access and reimbursement overview of Herpes Zoster

21. KOL Views

22. Market Drivers

23. Market Barriers

24. Appendix

25. DelveInsight Capabilities

26. Disclaimer

27. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight