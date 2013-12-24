Herriman Rhinoplasty Breaking News: Utah's Dr. Drake Vincent MD, Received Top Nose Job Reconstruction Professionalism Honors from G3 for His Trademark Swift Lift Med-Spa Surgical Technique

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Congratulations to Dr. Drake Vincent for this honor! Drake Vincent, MD is a cosmetic surgeon with an impressive list of academic and professional achievements. He is a member of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, the only board dedicated exclusively to cosmetic surgery. Dr. Vincent is also certified in Maxillofacial Surgery by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.



Rhinoplasty (Greek: ??? rhis, nose + ???????? plassein, to shape), a nose job, is a plastic surgery procedure for correcting and reconstructing the form, restoring the functions, and aesthetically enhancing the nose, by resolving nasal trauma (blunt, penetrating, blast), congenital defect, respiratory impediment, and a failed primary rhinoplasty. In the surgeries — creates a functional, aesthetic, and facially proportionate nose by separating the nasal skin and the soft tissues from the osseo-cartilaginous nasal framework, correcting them as required for form and function http://www.vincentsurgicalarts.com/rhinoplasty.php.



Vincent Surgical Arts

6710 So. Blackstone Rd. Suite 201

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121



Call for a consultation

Toll free: 1-888-470-FACE (888-470-3223)

http://www.vincentsurgicalarts.com/swift_lift.php

Fax: 801-942-1188



When one meet Dr. Vincent, it is abundantly clear how sincere his interest is in each patient's individual concerns. Supporting him, Dr. Vincent's staff goes above and beyond to create an exceptional experience for every patient, no matter how big or small the concern.



About Dr. Vincent

Dr. Vincent obtained his Bachelors of Science Degree with distinction followed by a Doctor of Dental Medicine Degree from Oregon Health Sciences University in 1998. He ranked first in his class and was awarded with the most prestigious Pierre Fauchard outstanding dental student award. Dr. Vincent then attended Medical School at the highly respected University of Alabama and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2001. During his 4th year of medical school he did multiple rotations with some of the best cosmetic surgeons in the world http://www.vincentsurgicalarts.com/contact.php.