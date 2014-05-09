Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Herstal SA: Aerospace and defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Herstal SA: Aerospace and defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Herstal SA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Herstal SA" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Herstal SA"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Herstal SA (Herstal) designs, develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of firearms and accessories for defense, law enforcement, hunting and shooting applications. The company primarily operates through two subsidiaries: FN Herstal SA (FN Herstal) and Browning International S.A. (Browning). FN Herstal provides handgun, shotguns, rifles, carbines, tactical firearms system, machine guns, less lethal systems, fire control systems, precision rifles and ammunition for military, law enforcement and special forces. Browning offers firearms for hunting, shooting and outdoor applications under the brands of Browning and Winchester. The company has production and sales facilities located across Europe, North America and Asia. Herstal is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.



Companies Mentioned



Herstal SA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154143/herstal-sa-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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