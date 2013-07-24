Herzog Announces 7 Reasons Wine Lovers Won't Want to Miss the Herzog Vineyard Trip 2013

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- This year, Herzog Wine Cellars is presenting an extraordinary opportunity to wine lovers in California and from around the world to explore the workings of a real vineyard under the expert guidance of Master Wine Maker Joe Hurliman himself. The tour promises to be unmissable for wine lovers, owing to seven special reasons:



7. Ride in Style

Guests on the tour can park their car and be driven on a luxury bus through the beautiful mountain ranges to the vineyards of Santa Ynez.



6. A Warm Glow

Visitors can witness the sun setting over vines of Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc grapes amid stunning natural vistas.



5. Wine Secrets

Guests are invited to take a private tour of the vineyard with Master Wine Maker Joe Hurliman, and share in his passion for wine-making as he reveals the secrets of the masters.



4. Grapes Fresh From The Vine

Ripe grapes ready to be harvested for the year’s vintage can be plucked straight from the vine to experience the raw flavour of real wine grapes.



3. Unforgettable Tastes

Guests will enjoy an intimate dinner prepared by specially commissioned chefs for the evening: Executive Chef Gabe and the chefs of the Tierra Sur restaurant- the best in a fifty mile radius.



2. Exclusive Wines

Tour guests will be the first in the world to experience the new Herzog Wine Cellars Estate Wine and Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon in a private, pre-release, world premier tasting.



1. Relax and Let Go

Guests can sit back for a moonlit ride to Herzog Wine Cellars when the evening is finished.



A spokesperson for Herzog Wine Cellars elaborated, “These are seven great reasons why this tour will be unforgettable and tickets are selling out fast. The tour takes place on August 8th so it’s essential for people passionate about great wine, superb food and spectacular views to book their places before it’s too late. We do this once a year, but for our guests, it represents a once in a lifetime opportunity.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Nestled within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Here, under the watchful eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Select grapes produced specifically for Herzog wines are chosen from vineyards in California's most regarded appellations. Grown under careful watch, only the best fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. From here, Joe Hurliman creates inspiring blends of aroma, flavor and color, enjoyed the world over. For more information, please visit: http://www.herzogwinecellars.com/