Herzog Wine Cellars Celebrate Memorial Day with Hollywood U2

Wineries and vineyards specialize in the creation of wine, and this industry has burgeoned in Southern California in particular. But the wineries are not simply manufacturers, but an amazing place to visit on a sunny afternoon or a balmy summer evening. Of all the wineries in California Herzog Wine Cellars, which creates wine in Ventura County, has distinguished itself as a must-visit venue both for its incredible wines and calendar of exciting events. This Memorial Day at 6pm, May 26th, Herzog Wine Cellars present Hollywood U2 for a special winery concert in a specially created open air venue.



Arguably the world's best and most accurate U2 tribute acts, Hollywood U2 have toured extensively across the country and overseas. They even played the pre- and post-concert parties on U2's Vertigo tour. Hollywood U2 far more than U2 impersonators sporting an uncanny resemblance to the original artists; they are consummate musicians who bring the true heart of U2 to every performance.



Herzog Wine Cellars plays host to their performance on a huge outdoor stage specially created for the event, with professional lighting and sound projection, making it an unforgettable night to enjoy with family and friends. The event is the latest in a long line of amazing opportunities offered by the winery for unforgettable evenings in a beautiful events space.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We have established a reputation as the best winery in California because we understand that great wine accompanies great experiences, and we have always aimed to provide both in a space that celebrates the good things in life. A trip to Herzog Wineries is like a mini vacation, easily accessible yet a million miles away from the hustle and bustle, worries and strife of day to day life. Our concert is sure to be a great way for visitors to spend Memorial Day. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://herzogu2.eventbrite.com ”



