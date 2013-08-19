Herzog Wine Cellars Celebrates California Wine Month 2013 with Shipping Special

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- With summer starting to subside, the holiday season is fast approaching, with special occasions aplenty for people to look forward to. There is no better way for Americans to celebrate thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year than with America’s finest wine, and Californian winery Herzog Wine Cellars is entering into the holiday spirit early with special offers on shipping throughout California Wine Month 2013.



Herzog Wine Cellars offers a wide selection of premium California wines from nearly every major wine growing region in California, from Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, to Clarksburg Chenin Blanc.



Herzog Wine Cellars is offering this shipping special to customers in New York, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, Colorado, Montana and California, the states which comprise the vast majority of their most loyal customers. Shipping to these regions will be paid on orders of twelve bottles or over $250 for specialist wine lovers buying vintages.



These savings can be better spent on trimmings for the turkey dinner or presents for the Christmas tree, allowing customers to please their palette and their wallet. The offer includes all wines offered by Herzog, from their newest ranges to their finest vintages, and will run from the end of August until the end of September, honoring California Wine Month.



David Whittemore, Marketing Director at Herzog Wine Cellars, explained, "We are very excited to share this shipping offer with our customers around the country, just in time for the holidays. Now is an ideal time to get a bargain on some of the finest wines California has to offer, ideal for celebrating these special occasions or for giving as gifts. We are inspired by the unique flavors found in each of California's wine growing regions, and we want to celebrate and share them with wine lovers everywhere."



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Nestled within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Here, under the watchful eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Grown under careful watch, only the best fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. From here, Joe Hurliman searches out inspiring blends of aroma, flavors and colors, refined by the winery into masterful creations to be enjoyed across the globe. For more information, please visit: http://www.herzogwinecellars.com/