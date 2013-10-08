Herzog Wine Cellars Featured at the Peninsula Beverly Hills Wine Maker Dinner

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Wine is loved and enjoyed by millions of people around the world, yet only thousands know the art and craft of producing wine, and fewer still know how to create award winning wines that provide a heightened sense of artistry and subtlety of flavor. The Peninsula Beverly Hills has brought together not one, but two of the world’s great wine makers to host a Wine Maker Dinner in California; Joe Hurliman of Herzog Wine Cellars (Oxnard, California) and Gilad Flam of Flam Winery (Judean Hills, Israel). The evening promises a unique and intimate view into experiences and insights of theses great winemakers.



This special event will take place on the October 10th and will present a delightful five course meal crafted for the occasion by Executive Chef David Codney and Sous Chef Oscar Garcia of The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Each course will feature wines from both Herzog Wine Cellars and Flam Winery, pairing perfectly with the different dishes. At each guests table, the winemakers themselves will discuss what makes a wine suit each particular dish.



They will also give behind the scenes insights on the craft of wine making, and answer questions from guests on the nuances of flavours and recommendations, as well as anything else related to the wine industry. All reservations are to be made through The Peninsula.



A spokesperson for Herzog Wine Cellars explained, “We are delighted that Joe has accepted the invitation from The Peninsula Beverly Hills to be a featured wine maker for this great event. The Peninsula Beverly Hills is a perfect host to delight patrons and excite the palette. Fantastic wine accompaniments have been specially chosen by the makers themselves, and are certain to astound Los Angeles wine lovers. Anyone passionate about wine and interested to find out more should not miss this amazing opportunity.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Situated within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Under head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s uncompromising commitment to excellence. Only the best fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. From here, Joe Hurliman searches out inspiring blends of aroma, flavors and colors, refined by the winery into memorable creations to be enjoyed around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.herzogwinecellars.com/