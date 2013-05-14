Herzog Wine Cellars Host Paint and Sip Winery Art Class with Prize for the Best Painting

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- For those that like the finer things in life, few things go together better than fine art and fine wine, and yet the combination is surprisingly rare. Now, Herzog Wine Cellars are allowing their guests to partake in both simultaneously, hosting a combined art class and wine tasting so the creative juices can flow like the wine.



Herzog Wine Cellars, who make wine in Ventura County, is going to hold its first ever 'Paint and Sip' night on May 29th. It offers guests the chance to express their creativity and enjoy fabulous reserve wines while being tutored by local artist Jennifer Miller. Places on the class will be limited to twelve so booking quickly is essential.



Participants will learn different artistic techniques while they enjoy wine selections from the Herzog Wine Cellars private reserve. The Cellars supply the canvas, paints and the wine so all guests need to bring is the inspiration. At the end of the session, each participant will have a beautiful work of original art to take home, as well as the chance at bragging rights to the next small lot wine label. One of the paintings from the evening will wind up as the wine label artwork for one of Herzog Wine Cellars’ upcoming limited edition boutique wines.



A spokesperson for Herzog Wine Cellars explained, “It’s going to be a great time for all involved, and just like all our events, we’re sure the guests will have far too much fun. The event is expected to be fully booked very quickly, so be sure to book a place to paint and drink in the best winery in California.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Nestled within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Here, under the watchful eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Guests of Herzog Wine Cellars experience a wine making legacy spanning nine generations, in a stylish and modern winery that is nothing less than au courant. The grounds feature a lavish granite tasting bar, private tasting rooms, boutique and outdoor terrace. Situated within the winery, Tierra Sur Restaurant boasts Mediterranean influenced seasonal cuisine, utilizing California produce –fresh from local farmers. For more information, please visit: http://herzogwinecellars.com/