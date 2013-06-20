Herzog Wine Cellars Partners with Tierra Sur to Host a Food and Wine Pairing Event

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Herzog Wine Cellars is continuing its commitment to offering the very best in wine culture by joining with the chefs of Tierra Sur to present a monthly food and wine pairing night in its idyllic location throughout the summer. The upcoming pairing will take place at Herzog Wine Cellars, June 26th at 7:00pm. Guests will enjoy a true ‘farm to table’ experience, highlighting ingredients sourced from some of the area’s hottest growers. Freshly picked flavor, combined with the award-winning wines of Herzog Wine Cellars make this a special evening that any connoisseur would not want to miss. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Herzog Wine Cellars tasting room – and space will fill up fast.



Gabriel Garcia, Head Chef of Tierra Sur explained, “For me, cooking is an expression of the relationship that I have with the growers, with my team and with the people who enjoy our food. I want to honor all of the hard work that it takes to grow and produce these ingredients; I want to reflect that care and dedication in the effort that my team and I put into each dish.”



A spokesperson for Herzog Wine Cellars explained, “Calling all locavores! Join us for this very special evening of food and wine pairings. This month, the chefs of Tierra Sur and the staff of Herzog’s tasting room create pairings based around flavors fresh from our local farmers. This special food and wine pairing will be held at Herzog Wine Cellars, June 26th at 7:00pm. The pairing will feature bites from Tierra Sur – Zagat’s highest rated restaurant in Ventura County – and a selection from the exquisite wines of Herzog Wine Cellars, including Herzog Special Reserve 2011 Chardonnay – recently awarded ‘Best in Class’ and a 91 point Gold Medal at the 2013 Los Angeles International Wine Competition. Together, the evening is certain to accent the seasonal flavors, and first rate quality that has built the reputation of both the winery and the restaurant in Oxnard.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Situated in the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Head winemaker Joe Hurliman ensures the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Grown under careful watch, only the very best fruits are harvested and used by the winery. Joe Hurliman uses these fine ingredients to find inspiring blends of aroma, flavors and colors, refined by the winery into masterful creations to be enjoyed around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.herzogwinecellars.com/