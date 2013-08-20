Herzog Wine Cellars Recommend the Finest Wines to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning Head of The Year, is the Jewish celebration of New Year according to the Jewish calendar, which changes its date on the traditional calendar every year but this year is celebrated from September 4th until September 6th. It is a two day celebration of the anniversary of Adam and Eve’s creation, and as with many celebrations, wine features as part of the traditional Kiddush refreshments. Herzog Wine Cellars, California’s finest winery, have released three Rosh Hashanah recommendations for this special time.



The first is Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc, 2012. A fresh wine with a round mouth feel, it has intense fruity notes of nectarine, gooseberry and pine with a bright, clean finish. Served chilled, this versatile wine is ideal as an aperitif or served with Challah. It also perfectly complements seasoned chicken and salmon dishes.



Next is the Herzog Special Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley 2010. The award-winning full-bodied wine exhibits potent blackberry, cherry and liquorice aromas and flavors, with essence of mocha and vanilla from barrel aging. The bold flavors and smooth tannins pair perfectly with lamb and beef brisket, making it a hearty wine for celebrations.



The final recommendation is the Herzog Late Harvest Orange Muscat, 2012. This wine is sure to help bring in a rich and sweet year with ripe essences of grape, apricot, and orange peel. Paired with honey cake, apples and anise, the Orange Muscat’s light finish adds brightness to the palette without overpowering the delicacy of the fruit and honey.



A spokesperson for Herzog Wine Cellars explained, “These three wines all have a unique and special flavor to bring to the table at a time of festivity and celebration, and perfectly complement the traditional flavors associated with this holiday season. The white, red, and orange Muscat provide such an abundant range of flavors between them that family, friends and respected guests will be surprised and delighted by this selection, which will be one of the highlights of the festivities.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Nestled within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Here, under the watchful eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Grown under careful watch, only the best fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. From here, Joe Hurliman searches out inspiring blends of aroma, flavors and colors, refined by the winery into masterful creations to be enjoyed across the globe. For more information, please visit: http://www.herzogwinecellars.com/