Herzog Wine Cellars Triumphs at the 2014 San Diego International Wine Competition

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The 2014 San Diego International Wine Competition attracts wine makers from around the world, and celebrated its 31st annual competition. Of the competitors, Herzog Wine Cellars achieved three silver awards and a standard-setting Platinum award that earned them 93 points of a possible hundred.



Now having awarded 1,031 medals to wines from over 17 countries, the competition is a well respected authority. Exceptional wines were recognized with silver, gold and platinum awards. For the first time however, gold and platinum wines were also assigned a numerical rating arrived at by a consensus of each judging panel.



The three-person blind tasting panel comprised of experienced wine professionals, including winemakers, sommeliers and wine journalists, who awarded Herzog Wine Cellars a Platinum award for their Eagles Landing 2012 Syrah Paso Robles, with 93 points in consensus.



The winery also picked up three silver commendations, for the Baron Herzog 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, Baron Herzog 2012 Chenin Blanc Clarksburg and the Herzog Late Harvest 2012 Chenin Blanc Clarksburg.



A spokesperson for Herzog Wine Cellars explained, “We are delighted to receive such recognition from an institution as well respected as the San Diego International Wine Competition, which has seen fit to honor all four of the wines submitted with these wonderful awards. It is always heartening to our team when the hard work and dedication, traditional methods of production and carefully tended vines yield award-winning results.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Nestled within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Under the watchful eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s commitment to excellence. Only the finest fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. Joe Hurliman then searches out inspiring blends of aroma, flavors and colors, refined by the winery into masterful creations to be enjoyed across throughout the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.herzogwinecellars.com/