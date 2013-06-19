Herzog Wine Cellars Win Two Awards at the 2013 Los Angeles International Wine Competition

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Now in its 74th year, the Los Angeles International Wine Competition is considered to be one of the most prestigious wine-tasting events in the United States. The competition features an esteemed panel of judges, and uses a blind-tasting approach that has remained foundational to the competition’s professionalism for over 7 decades. The competition was held May 15-16 at the Fairplex in Pomona, CA, and saw Herzog Wine Cellars take home a gold medal for the 2011 Herzog Special Reserve Russian River Valley Chardonnay.



The wine, Herzog Special Reserve Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, 2011 won ‘Best of Class’ in the Chardonnay $30 and up category, beating fierce competition from other Californian wineries.



The wine competition attracted the most prestigious wineries in California and had a wide variety of classifications in which to be awarded. Herzog were said to be thrilled with the victory, and celebrated with a glass of the award winning chardonnay.



A spokesperson for Herzog Wine Cellars explained, “We are thrilled to receive not one but two awards for our special reserve chardonnay. The Herzog wine competition 2013 winner will be commercially available as a limited edition for those who have a fine taste in chardonnay and would like to experience the best wine in its class from the best winery in California. By visiting our winery, potential customers can partake in wine tastings of this and more award winning wines, as well as take part in exclusive events and activities.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Nestled within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Here, under the watchful eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Grown under careful watch, only the best fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. From here, Joe Hurliman searches out inspiring blends of aroma, flavors and colors, refined by the winery into masterful creations to be enjoyed across the globe. For more information, please visit: http://www.herzogwinecellars.com/