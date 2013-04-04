Herzog Winery Launches Events Calendar as It Throws Doors Open to Public to Experience Wine Heaven

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Herzog Winery can reasonably stake a claim to being the best winery in California, not solely because of its range of award winning wines or because of its heritage stemming back to European royalty, but because of its engagement with the public through exciting events and open days. The open days allow everyone to embrace the art and craft of fine wine along with dining and events that open up appreciation of the finer things in life to all.



The new calendar, which can be accessed from the home page, currently includes events like a confectionary making class, where individuals can come along and be taught by a master chocolatier in the art of creating and decorating sweet treats while tasting the wines that will complement their creations. Food and wine pairing nights also help individuals gain an insight into what foods complement Herzog Winery’s fine wines and why, hosted by a professional chef and sommelier.



With a wide variety of events now being regularly added to the Herzog Winery calendar, wine in Ventura County is becoming more like a hobby than a drink for many individuals, who can gain special discounts for all events by becoming a winery member.



A spokesperson for Herzog Winery explained, “The new calendar allows individuals to quickly and easily book online, making our events perfect as gift experiences, date ideas or simply fun social activities for friends or parties. With a membership regular visitors stand to save even more, and with events now being added so regularly to our new calendar, we are already seeing an influx of new regulars as the friendly and inviting culture of the winery spreads far and wide.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Based in Oxnard, California the Herzog Wine Cellars are under the supervision of winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Select grapes produced specifically for Herzog wines are chosen from vineyards in California's most regarded appellations. Grown under careful watch, only the best fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. From here, Joe Hurliman searches out inspiring blends of aroma, flavors and colors, refined by the winery into masterful creations to be enjoyed across the globe. For more information, please visit: http://herzogwinecellars.com/