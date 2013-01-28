Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Former Employee Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of former employees of Hess Corp, who are current or former participants in the Hess Corp. Employee Stock Bonus Plan and/or currently hold NYSE:HES shares, concerning potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty was announced.



Former employees of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), who are current or former participants in the Hess Corp. Employee Stock Bonus Plan and/or those who currently hold NYSE:HES shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the investigation by a law firm certain employees of Hess Corp., may be eligible to file a complaint for putting stock options at risk if they can prove their employer violated its fiduciary duty to them. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain Hess officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company.



Hess Corp. reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $33.86 billion in 2010 to over $38.46 billion in 2011. However, Hess Corporation’s Net Income declined from over $2.12 billion in 2010 to over $1.7 billion in 2011.



Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) grew from as low as $50.08 per share in July 2010 to as high as $86.74 per share in April 2011.



Since then NYSE:HES shares declined to as low as $41.00 per share in June 2012.



On January 25, 2013, NYSE:HES shares closed at $58.90 per share.



