Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Long-Term Stockholder Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) concerning whether certain directors and officers of Hess Corporation breached of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term investors in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Hess officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Hess Corp. reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $33.86 billion in 2010 to over $38.46 billion in 2011. However, Hess Corporation’s Net Income declined from over $2.12 billion in 2010 to over $1.7 billion in 2011.



Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) grew from as low as $50.08 per share in July 2010 to as high as $86.74 per share in April 2011.



Since then NYSE:HES shares declined to as low as $41.00 per share in June 2012.



On December 4, 2012, NYSE:HES shares closed at $48.87 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $67.86 per share.



Those who are current long term investors in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com