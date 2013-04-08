Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Worth $16.94 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 62.22%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The report “Heterogeneous Networks (Hetnets): Small Cells & Carrier Wi-Fi Market: Global Advancements, Adoption Trends, Technology Roadmaps, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)” defines and segments the Hetnets (Small Cells & Carrier Wi-Fi) market based on products and services, across various verticals and geographies. It also identifies drivers and restraints for HetNets market with insights on trends, opportunities and challenges. In addition to this, the report also provides insights into mobile network operator’s deployment strategies with respect to small cells deployment in the mobile network.



- 85 market data tables

- 214 pages and in-depth TOC on “Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market”



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global HetNets ma rket by types of products and services. The products segment comprises of femtocells, picocells, microcells and carrier Wi-Fi; whilst the services market include design & consulting, RF planning, integration, testing and training. The products & services segments are bifurcated by geographies. Geographies covered are North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA). The overall global HetNets revenue is also segregated in terms of its deployment scenarios (Greenfield & Brownfield deployments).



The major forces driving the market are factors such as growth in mobile data traffic, reduction in cost through mobile data offload and lack of available spectrum. At the same time, opportunities for delivering additional capacity & coverage, cost effectively within the mobile network will continue to drive the growth of HetNets market.



The global HetNets market is estimated to grow from $880.73 million in 2012 to $16.94 billion in 2018, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.22%. In terms of geographies, North America continues to be the biggest market for HetNets. However, over the next five years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness increased market traction, to become the biggest HetNets market globally.Companies such as Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), Alcatel-Lucent and Qualcomm are all leading players in the HetNets market and have been profiled in the report.



