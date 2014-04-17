Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HetNet Deployment and Operational Strategies for 4G and Beyond market report to its offering
Traditional voice centric mobile networks were designed and planned back in the 20th century for a certain type of usage. The subscriber base consisted of users who were mostly making voice calls, both outdoors and indoors, with very consistent usage patterns. The birth of smart wireless devices has created a completely new set of challenges and opportunities for Mobile Network Operators (MNO).
Current smart phone usage trends indicate that there will be a huge increase in global mobile user traffic. Modern day mobile networks need to handle a large number of subscribers consuming high volumes of data usage, both indoors and outdoors, and in a very unpredictable pattern. The MNO today is faced with the most import challenge, and probably the most important opportunity of their entire existence.
A Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) that is based on a combination of Cellular Small Cells, Macro Cells and Carrier Wi-Fi is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the capacity needs for such a traffic surge in the mobile networks. In general the HetNets are perceived as important drivers for the success of 4G LTE and for the development of future 5G standards based mobile networks. Apart from vendor opinions and positioning, there is virtually no independent information available about how a mobile network operator should prepare for HetNet deployments that allow for optimal upgrade to 5G standards and technologies when they become available in future.
This research evaluates the current state of the HetNet market including analysis of vendor solutions and technologies. The report assesses HetNet deployment modes, topologies, and optimal implementation and operation strategies. The report also provides specific information needed for design and strategic planning for HetNet deployments.
Target Audience:
Investment Firms
Application Developers
Mobile Device Vendors
Mobile Network Carriers
Service Bureau Companies
WiFi Infrastructure Vendors
Distributed Antenna Vendors
Wireless Infrastructure Vendors
Small Cell Infrastructure Vendors
Telecom Managed Service Providers
Companies in Report:
Actix
AirHop
Alcatel-Lucent
Arieso
AT&T
Boingo
Cambridge Broadband Network
Cisco
Ericsson
Green Packet
InfoVista
Intel
Intucell
NSN
NTT Docomo
Openet
Qualcomm
Reverb Networks
Ruckus Wireless
Samsung
Report Benefits:
Understand HetNet deployment strategies
Identify potential technologies for future 5G standards
Learn about value-added solution options for small cell deployments
Identify current market status, trends, and vision into the future of HetNets
Understand vendor products, solutions and product features to support small cell deployment
Strategic planning for technical and business aspects of HetNet implementations and operations
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152876/hetnet-deployment-and-operational-strategies-for-4g-and-beyond.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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