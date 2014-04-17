Reportstack

HetNet Deployment and Operational Strategies for 4G and Beyond

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HetNet Deployment and Operational Strategies for 4G and Beyond market report to its offering
Traditional voice centric mobile networks were designed and planned back in the 20th century for a certain type of usage. The subscriber base consisted of users who were mostly making voice calls, both outdoors and indoors, with very consistent usage patterns. The birth of smart wireless devices has created a completely new set of challenges and opportunities for Mobile Network Operators (MNO).

Current smart phone usage trends indicate that there will be a huge increase in global mobile user traffic. Modern day mobile networks need to handle a large number of subscribers consuming high volumes of data usage, both indoors and outdoors, and in a very unpredictable pattern. The MNO today is faced with the most import challenge, and probably the most important opportunity of their entire existence.

A Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) that is based on a combination of Cellular Small Cells, Macro Cells and Carrier Wi-Fi is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the capacity needs for such a traffic surge in the mobile networks. In general the HetNets are perceived as important drivers for the success of 4G LTE and for the development of future 5G standards based mobile networks. Apart from vendor opinions and positioning, there is virtually no independent information available about how a mobile network operator should prepare for HetNet deployments that allow for optimal upgrade to 5G standards and technologies when they become available in future.

This research evaluates the current state of the HetNet market including analysis of vendor solutions and technologies. The report assesses HetNet deployment modes, topologies, and optimal implementation and operation strategies. The report also provides specific information needed for design and strategic planning for HetNet deployments.

Target Audience:

Investment Firms

Application Developers

Mobile Device Vendors

Mobile Network Carriers

Service Bureau Companies

WiFi Infrastructure Vendors

Distributed Antenna Vendors

Wireless Infrastructure Vendors

Small Cell Infrastructure Vendors

Telecom Managed Service Providers

Companies in Report:

Actix

AirHop

Alcatel-Lucent

Arieso

AT&T

Boingo

Cambridge Broadband Network

Cisco

Ericsson

Green Packet

InfoVista

Intel

Intucell

NSN

NTT Docomo

Openet

Qualcomm

Reverb Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung

Report Benefits:

Understand HetNet deployment strategies

Identify potential technologies for future 5G standards

Learn about value-added solution options for small cell deployments

Identify current market status, trends, and vision into the future of HetNets

Understand vendor products, solutions and product features to support small cell deployment

Strategic planning for technical and business aspects of HetNet implementations and operations

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152876/hetnet-deployment-and-operational-strategies-for-4g-and-beyond.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Thursday, April 17, 2014 at 1:29 PM CDT - Permalink

 