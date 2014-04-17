Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HetNet Deployment and Operational Strategies for 4G and Beyond market report to its offering

Traditional voice centric mobile networks were designed and planned back in the 20th century for a certain type of usage. The subscriber base consisted of users who were mostly making voice calls, both outdoors and indoors, with very consistent usage patterns. The birth of smart wireless devices has created a completely new set of challenges and opportunities for Mobile Network Operators (MNO).



Current smart phone usage trends indicate that there will be a huge increase in global mobile user traffic. Modern day mobile networks need to handle a large number of subscribers consuming high volumes of data usage, both indoors and outdoors, and in a very unpredictable pattern. The MNO today is faced with the most import challenge, and probably the most important opportunity of their entire existence.



A Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) that is based on a combination of Cellular Small Cells, Macro Cells and Carrier Wi-Fi is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the capacity needs for such a traffic surge in the mobile networks. In general the HetNets are perceived as important drivers for the success of 4G LTE and for the development of future 5G standards based mobile networks. Apart from vendor opinions and positioning, there is virtually no independent information available about how a mobile network operator should prepare for HetNet deployments that allow for optimal upgrade to 5G standards and technologies when they become available in future.



This research evaluates the current state of the HetNet market including analysis of vendor solutions and technologies. The report assesses HetNet deployment modes, topologies, and optimal implementation and operation strategies. The report also provides specific information needed for design and strategic planning for HetNet deployments.



Target Audience:



Investment Firms



Application Developers



Mobile Device Vendors



Mobile Network Carriers



Service Bureau Companies



WiFi Infrastructure Vendors



Distributed Antenna Vendors



Wireless Infrastructure Vendors



Small Cell Infrastructure Vendors



Telecom Managed Service Providers



Companies in Report:



Actix



AirHop



Alcatel-Lucent



Arieso



AT&T



Boingo



Cambridge Broadband Network



Cisco



Ericsson



Green Packet



InfoVista



Intel



Intucell



NSN



NTT Docomo



Openet



Qualcomm



Reverb Networks



Ruckus Wireless



Samsung



Report Benefits:



Understand HetNet deployment strategies



Identify potential technologies for future 5G standards



Learn about value-added solution options for small cell deployments



Identify current market status, trends, and vision into the future of HetNets



Understand vendor products, solutions and product features to support small cell deployment



Strategic planning for technical and business aspects of HetNet implementations and operations



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152876/hetnet-deployment-and-operational-strategies-for-4g-and-beyond.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###