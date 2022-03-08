Hevia Law Firm Provides Co-Counsel in Complex Personal Injury Matters

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2022 -- Personal injury attorneys frequently take on difficult cases, take calculated risks and fight tirelessly to obtain the best results for their clients. However, in some instances, you might pursue a co-counsel agreement with an experienced law firm to share the burden, mitigate risk and ensure your clients success. Hevia Law Firm, representing personal injury claimants in many forms of injury cases around Florida, routinely co-counsels complicated cases involving personal injury matters and wrongful death.



The attorneys at the Hevia Law Firm will work together with you to resolve or try your case. Their team of South Florida personal injury trial lawyers can assist you with everything from pre-trial pleadings to jury selection and closing. Hevia Law Firm will make every effort to establish strong client relationships and keep their caseloads modest, which enables them to focus and concentrate on specific situations. Whether your case is just getting started or is about to go to trial, their attorneys use the most efficient and effective strategies possible to obtain the largest amount of compensation for the client.



About Hevia Law Firm

A Miami personal injury law firm, Hevia Law Firm's trial Lawyers have tried over 70 cases, including more than 50 jury trials to verdict. Their jury trial experience includes criminal cases, commercial litigation matters, civil fraud allegations, contract disputes, first party insurance litigation, mal-practice cases and personal injury matters.