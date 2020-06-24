Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane is an organosilicon compound with the formula of [(CH3)2SiO]3. Its properties include a colorless or white solid. Increasing export of the larger tetrameric and pentameric siloxanes, such as octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane and decamethylcyclopentasiloxane, for industrial purposes in European Union will boost its demand in the near future. Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane, used primarily for methyl vinyl silicone rubber goods. It is also the basic raw materials for the synthesis of other high polymers. It can be used for a number of short life intermediates, such as silyenes silanones as an effective trapping reagent. Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane has many special characteristics. Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane's reaction is more active and can be polymerized easily and rapidly under lower temperature and simple catalysts. It is used to synthesize many types of organic silicone products with better stability, excellent insulation properties and improved resistance to water. This compound is also utilized to synthesize silicone rubber, which possess high elasticity, better abrasive and corrosive resistance.



Asia Pacific is a key producer of Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane owing to presence of large manufacturing bases of leading chemical suppliers. This region is also anticipated to witness fastest growth rate due to growing product demand in China and India. Increasing application scope in coupling agent, release agent, lubrication purposes, blocking agent, chemical intermediate, is bound to drive the market growth to a large extent. This is commonly used in personal care, beauty products, industrial applications and much more. High molecular PDMS is used to make hair care products with amino alkyl copolymers.



Due to its shiny, smooth and hydrophobic nature, silicon oil is also used for producing skin care products including sunscreen creams, facial cleansers, and lip glosses & lipsticks. This is also used as a smoothing and softening agent for fabrics, because of its high viscosity and eco-friendly nature. Therefore, silicon oil is added in the textile process. Increased disposable income, along with increased concern for hair care, has resulted in a broad-based acceptance of products in beauty and hair care, due to the change in eating patterns, stress and pollution. This is why the product is emerging in the cosmetic sector. It is also used for the development of ointments with high effectiveness for shaving, bed sores, dermatitis, etc, due to their non-toxic nature, non-flammability and de-foaming effect.



The global hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user and geography. On the basis of end-user, the global hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane market is bifurcated into cosmetics, healthcare, chemical, textile, others. On the basis of application, the market is divided as lubricating agent, water repellant, solvent and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane market include KCC, Dongyue Group, Xinan, Sucon, PCC Group, Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie AG, Clearco Products and Shin-Etsu Chemical. Rapid production of Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane to cater to growing industry demand will enable the companies to boost their market amid the cut-throat competition among existing players.



